GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Finding some more targets for Aaron Rodgers now that Davante Adams has headed west will have to wait. The Green Bay Packers passed up on a chance to boost their receiving depth with either of their first-round picks Thursday night. They instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia by selecting linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and taking tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO