Louisville, KY

3-year-old boy hit by vehicle on Southside Drive dies, police confirm

By Dustin Vogt
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 3-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle on Southside Drive on Tuesday night has died, Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. The boy was sent...

Liz Gaby
3d ago

what was a 3yo doing alone? he was taken to the hospital at 10pm which means he was out most of the night. Such a painful way for a baby to pass away.

PC
3d ago

Poor little guy RIP! What was this child doing outside that late at night??? Where were the parents??? How tragic and unnecessary 💔

