WEBXTRA: Cowboys set to go 24th in 1st round of NFL Draft

Prior to last night’s NFL draft first round, veteran Cowboys writer Bob Sturm took to Twitter with a defiant statement. “If [the Cowboys] take Tyler Smith in Round 1, I will submit my retirement papers. #WinWin,” he wrote after seeing the offensive tackle’s name on Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly upon us, as we are only days away from the festivities kicking off. Things have been relatively quiet when it comes to trade rumors, as the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a draft-day trade that included four first-round draft picks, but nothing else has really been discussed. Two teams to keep a close eye on for potential trades will be the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.
NFL Draft day is here! The day all NFL fans have been waiting for all off-season is upon us. With this being said, Green Bay has specific priorities going into the Draft. Wide receiver being atop the list of needs for the 2022 NFL season. Ryan Wilson of NFL Network predicts that Green Bay get aggressive and goes after pick #13.
Johnny Manziel was not drafted until the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If it had been up to Jon Gruden, he would have been taken a lot sooner. Hours before the first round of this year’s draft, an old compilation of Gruden trying to plead his case for Manziel to be picked during the 2014 first round is going viral on Twitter, thanks to Old Takes Exposed.
On Thursday afternoon, the Texas football program learned one of its running backs is on the move. Jaden Hullaby, an athlete recruit from the 2020 class, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. He does so just a few days ahead of the May 1 deadline. “I would like...
alen Pitre admitted to being a little sad when his name was not one of those called during the first round of the NFL Draft, but his spirits were lifted when Johnathan Joseph read his name with the fifth pick of the second round.
Grading a draft a mere hours after after the last pick is generally frowned on by the more hardcore football fan who knows that drafts can’t really be graded until three to four years after the fact. Regardless, what the grades do - to some extent - is capture...
Offensive lineman Matt Waletzko is headed to the Lone Star state.
The Cold Spring native became the second ROCORI graduate to ever be drafted in the NFL when the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the fifth round Saturday.
...
In less than 24 hours, the NFL draft will be underway and the Dallas Cowboys will be looking at their best chance to turn the narrative of their offseason around. After a collapse down the stretch of the 2021 regular season, things have gone from bad to worse in the eyes of the fans. A lackluster free-agency period and off-field drama require a jump start and that will only happen if the normally savvy draft team keep their momentum going.
CHARLOTTE — Carolina coach Matt Rhule went back to his college roots on the final day of the NFL draft. The Panthers traded up into the fourth round to select Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith on Saturday, trading both of their fifth-round picks to Washington to make the move.
Is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones unraveling after another disappointing season?. He ranted about his team’s Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers despite having home-field advantage. Then, they lost wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. They could have had Randy Gregory, but the outside linebacker chose...
The Cowboys have taken Jake Ferguson in Round 4. He's the 6-5, 240-pound tight end from Wisconsin. ... and if owner Jerry Jones is to be believed, he has a "chance to play right away.''. Dalton Schultz is the starter, of course, and is franchised-tagged. But behind him?. "I'm just...
Long before he bagged quarterbacks as a star for the Texas Longhorns and Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Brackens was just a country boy from Fairfield, Texas. Truth be told, he still is. Brackens never forgot his Fairfield roots, so much so that he returned to his hometown after he retired from...
The loss of Amari Cooper is one that Dallas has spent the offseason trying to solve, even if it was self-inflicted. Replacing their top receiver, the Cowboys went to signing Michael Gallup long-term following the ACL injury that ended his 2021 campaign. In free agency, Dallas signed former Steelers wide...
They are the kind of moments dreamt of by baseball players the world over from a young age.
Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Full count. Kendall Diggs made that dream come true.
Arkansas’ designated hitter, the nine-hole hitter, went yard, hitting a three-run home run to give the Diamond Hogs a 6-3 walk-off win over Ole Miss. The teams play a rubber game Sunday afternoon after the Rebels took Game 1on Friday.
Ole Miss had only tied the game an inning before. Evan Taylor walked three straight Rebels hitters to start the inning. Brady Tygart induced a double-play immediately after, but Ole Miss tied the game on it.
Braydon Webb also homered for Arkansas for a second straight game and Brady Slavens joined him in going deep. Slavens’ homer came in the first and gave the Hogs an early lead.
TJ McCants and Tim Elko hit solo shots in the second and third to put Ole Miss back ahead before Webb’s two-run dinger set the stage for the finale.
Arkansas starter Hagen Smith was left out of the decision despite throwing six innings and striking out eight. Tygart picked up the victory, pitching the final two frames in which he walked two and struck out two.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - By Texas high school football standards, Panther Stadium at North Crowley High School may be one of the more modest places you'll find lit up on a Friday night.The turf field has purple endzones and a logo at midfield. The home side bleachers extend 100 yards down the west sideline. You won't find any wrap-around concourses, second decks or massive scoreboards.What NCHS does have now though, that not many area programs can claim, is an recent alumnus who will be playing football 20 miles to the east at AT&T stadium this fall, and one who the...
Comments / 0