Oak Creek, WI

Help name this year’s WPS peregrine falcon chicks

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has a new set of peregrine falcon chicks, and you can help name them.

The chicks, born this week in Oak Creek, are part of a program run by We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service. The companies build nest boxes at their facilities, and the birds make their homes in them from February through July.

The project started in 1992, and the two companies have webcams set up so that you can get a look at the birds. Peregrine falcons were listed as endangered in the 1960s, and the project is an attempt to bring them back to healthy levels.

You can also “squawk” the vote and make sure the newborn falcons get your favorite name. Each name is based on a 1992 trend. You can vote by clicking here.

The names to choose from are:

  • Kris — in honor of the release of “Jump” by Kris Kross.
  • Golden — in honor of “The Golden Girls,” which aired its last episode in 1992.
  • Flannel — in honor of grunge music and its clothing style that became popular in 1992.
  • Scrunchie — in honor of the unique fashion sense of 1992.
  • Whitney — in honor of “I Will Always Love You,” the best-selling song of 1992.
  • Crystal — in honor of short-lived Crystal Pepsi, which made its debut in 1992.
  • Mario — in honor of the debut of “Super Mario Kart.”
  • Mae — in honor of Mae Jemison, who traveled to space in 1992, making her the first African American woman in space.
  • Barney — in honor of everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur, who made his debut in 1992.
  • LOL — in honor of the first text message ever sent.
  • Garth — in honor of “Wayne’s World,” which premiered in 1992.
  • Reality — in honor of the first season of “The Real World,” which kicked off the reality television craze.
  • Leap — in honor of the leap year celebrated in 1992.
  • Dream — in honor of the 1992 gold-medal Dream Team.
  • Jump — in honor of the debut of “Jump Around,” by House of Pain, now used as a rally song by the Badgers.
  • MOA — in honor of the Mall of America, which opened in 1992.
  • Favre — in honor of Brett Favre’s first year with the Packers.

Voting closes May 10.

