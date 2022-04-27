DFW Airport :1 million tons of cargo moved in 2021

DALLAS (KDAF) — DFW Airport has announced that it has reached a new milestone!

Officials say they have moved 1 million tons of U.S. cargo in 2021, citing that this milestone is important because of its impact on the economy and the growth of the airport.

“This milestone along with strategic investments in our cargo business elevates DFW’s position as an innovative leader in air cargo and a key logistics hub in the global supply chain,” John Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Global Strategies, said in a news statement on the airport’s website . “With the development of new airside cargo facilities and infrastructure, and with an ideal, mid-continent geographic location that allows our customers to reduce transit times and increase speed and efficiency, DFW is poised for future growth.”

Officials cite that this milestone was reached by shifts in the global supply chain. For more information, visit news.dfwairport.com .

