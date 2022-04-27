ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool sealed a 2-0 victory over LaLiga side Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

An own goal from Pervis Estupinan and a poacher's finish from Sadio Mane guided Jurgen Klopp's side to the win at Anfield.

Here, Sportsmail assesses how both sets of players got on in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suVH2_0fM8gzNo00
Liverpool sealed a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kph0v_0fM8gzNo00
Sadio Mane (pictured) scored the Reds second goal in the 55th minute in the tie at Anfield 

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker - 7

The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHfLc_0fM8gzNo00
Trent Alexander-Arnold provided dangerous crosses throughout the first leg of the semi-finals

Ibrahima Konate - 7

A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his selection with his aerial presence and power.

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

The star Dutch defender and most of the Reds defence were troubled by very little with the visitors sitting deep in their own half.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5

Similar to Alexander-Arnold, got forward well, and worked his socks off in both directions for the Reds.

Fabinho - 8

Solid as always, even had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second-half, and helped control the midfield. Terrific passing accuracy and ball recovery statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyMsd_0fM8gzNo00
Jordan Henderson's shot took a huge deflection off Pervis Estupinan to make it 1-0 to the Reds

Jordan Henderson - 8.5

Hard working display rewarded and his shot took a huge deflection off Pervis Estupinan to open the scoring in the 53rd minute

Thiago - 8

Controlled the midfield, made brilliant passes, and almost scored a stunning strike from distance in the 41st minute. He opened space and was untouchable in possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ2L3_0fM8gzNo00
Thiago (pictured) controlled the midfield, opened space, and looked untouchable on the ball

Luis Diaz - 8

Played with energy, had a good effort early on, and caused Foyth plenty of issues down the left flank.

Mohamed Salah - 8

Created plenty and had chances of his own, but didn't quite produce the magic that we now expect from Salah.

Sadio Mane - 8

Missed a few chances early on in the tie, but poked the second home for the Reds to continue his rich vein of form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELDsv_0fM8gzNo00
Sadio Mane poked home Liverpool's second goal in the 55th minute of the first leg

Subs:

Diogo Jota (for Mane 72) - 6

Naby Keita (for Henderson 72) - 6

Joe Gomez (for Alexander-Arnold 81) - 6

Divock Origi (for Diaz 81) - 6

Unused subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Matip, Williams, Elliott.

Manager: Jurgen Klopp - 7

Spot on from the German. Liverpool struggled to break down Villarreal despite a dominant first-half, but they found a way through the defensive tactics after the half-time team talk.

VILLARREAL

Gero Rulli - 6

Erratic overall and spilled too many chances in the end, despite making vital saves in the first-half to keep his side in the tie.

Juan Foyth - 6

Made a brilliant challenge to stop Diaz getting in behind in the first-half and managed to keep the lively Colombian fairly quiet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWhP6_0fM8gzNo00
Juan Foyth (left) managed to keep a lively Luis Diaz (right) reasonably quiet at Anfield

Raul Albiol - 6

The experienced defender led by example, won plenty in the air, and tried to prevent Liverpool's attack but didn't the dominance eventually broke him down.

Pau Torres - 6

The Manchester United transfer target started brightly, but was caught flat-footed for Mane's goal, and lacked the pace to deal with the Reds attack.

Pervis Estupinan - 5

Struggled to contain Salah and was caught out on a few occasions. He eventually deflected Henderson's cross into the net, scoring an own goal.

Dani Parejo - 6

Smooth and composed as always, but didn't get on the ball enough to make the game his own or even create much of anything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oI4dL_0fM8gzNo00
Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin gave away the ball too often and was overrun in midfield

Francis Coquelin - 5

Gave the ball away too often and was overrun in midfield alongside Capoue and Parejo.

Etienne Capoue - 6

Overrun in midfield along with Coquelin, couldn't deal with the combination of Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho in the middle of the park.

Giovani Lo Celso - 5

The midfielder worked hard, blocked shots and made well timed challenges, but had very little reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J55HF_0fM8gzNo00
Giovani Lo Celso (right) worked hard, blocked shots and made vital challenges in the tie

Samuel Chukwueze - 6

Didn't do much and was replaced by Dia as they looked to get back into the contest after going 2-0 down.

Armaut Danjuma - 6

You have to feel sorry for the former Bournemouth attacker as he didn't get the service that he needed to help cause an upset.

Subs:

Pedraza (for Coquelin 57) - 6

Trigueros (for Estupinan 72) - 6

Serge Aurier (for Parejo 72) - 6

Dia (for Chukwueze 72) - 6

Alcacer (for Danjuma 86) - 6

Unused subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Trigueros, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Moi Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier.

Manager: Unai Emery - 6

Had his game plan laid out and it worked in the first-half, as they frustrated the Reds and contained them in the first-half, but they ended up conceding two early in the second-half.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland) 7

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Dani Parejo
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Unai Emery
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Pau Torres#The Champions League#Anfield#Brazilian#Dutch
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes make it into a combined Manchester United and Chelsea XI based on statistics this season, as the Premier League giants clash at Old Trafford tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are Manchester United's only representatives in a combined XI with Chelsea based on statistics this season. United and Chelsea are set to go head to head in the Premier League at Old Trafford, with the hosts in desperate need of three points on Thursday night to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Naby Keita keeps Liverpool on Man City’s coattails after narrow win at in-form Newcastle

Arguably, it has not even been Liverpool’s best week of the last fortnight, let alone the year, but by most other clubs’ standards, it would amount to a special spell on and off the pitch. A Merseyside derby victory has been followed by good news on a daily basis: a win on Wednesday gave them one foot in a Champions League final.Thursday brought Jurgen Klopp’s new four-year contract, Friday Mohamed Salah’s Footballer of the Year award. On Saturday, they went to the club with the second-most points in 2022 – after Liverpool themselves – and claimed three with a dominant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp extends Liverpool contract through 2026

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club until 2026. If he sees out his latest deal, Jurgen Klopp will have been at Liverpool for more than a decade after joining in October 2015. “Like any healthy relationship, it always has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ex-Red demands Liverpool to ‘focus’ on ‘world-class’ Sadio Mane’s contract because he’s ‘showing up every single week’

Jurgen Klopp has shown Mo Salah how to renew a contract but one former Red wants the focus to now be on Sadio Mane. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Jose Enrique shared his thoughts on our No.10: “Sadio sometimes doesn’t seem happy because I think everyone just focuses at the moment on Salah, Salah, Salah and his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey insists remarks criticising people being 'ready to snipe' at Newcastle were about Eddie Howe and not Saudi Arabian ownership in U-turn following backlash at controversial moment on BT Sport coverage of their defeat by Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has performed a U-turn on his controversial comments before Newcastle United's match with Liverpool after he was slammed for the remarks on the Magpies' Saudi Arabian ownership. Humphrey appeared to suggest there had been too much criticism of the Public Investment Fund and their running...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

With a quadruple still a realistic target for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side face a tricky trip to take on Newcastle looking to avoid lost ground in the title race.Falling between the two legs of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, Klopp may have to rotate his side to ensure they are fresh enough against a home side in strong recent league form.LIVE! Follow all the action from Newcastle vs Liverpool with our live blogFour consecutive wins have lifted Newcastle into the top half and Eddie Howe will be keen for his side to continue to push on.Jonjo Shelvey’s goal put...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich: The Canaries are relegated to the Championship after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings see Dean Smith's side suffer another defeat

It's the time of year where fans dust off their calculators to work out mathematical possibilities but the fate of Norwich City has been an easy sum to solve all season. Straight back to the Championship - their passing visit to the Premier League over already. Saying that, it never really got going.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Naby Keita nets winner

Naby Keita ensured Liverpool’s quadruple hopes remain very much alive as he fired them to victory at in-form Newcastle to keep up the pressure on Premier League title rivals Manchester City.Keita’s assured first-half finish was enough to claim a 1-0 win at St James’ Park on a day when Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was able to rest Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from his startling line-up ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semi-final trip to Villarreal.Liverpool might - and probably should - have won more comfortably in front of a boisterous crowd of 52,281 as they held the upper hand for much of a contest which saw the Magpies’ hopes of a fifth successive league win and a seventh on the trot at home wilt in the face of almost constant pressure.Eddie Howe’s men were never able to build up the kind of head of steam which has eased them clear of the relegation battle, perhaps a reminder of how far they have to go before they can once again compete with English football’s best on a sustained basis.Follow all the reaction from a crucial Reds win at St James’ Park below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy