ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County’s equestrian trails are open

By Lauren Taillon
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple parks in Rock County are now open year-round for equestrian use, according to the Rock County...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

Walmarrt? 11 Year Old Spots Misspelled Store Sign In Hudson, Wisconsin

Violet Cable was going to lunch with her Grandfather Dave Engstrom when she noticed that the Walmart in Hudson, Wisconsin had a sign that was misspelled. It could be seen plain as day from the interstate they were driving on. So Dave Engstrom, City Clerk/Administrator at the City of Lake St. Croix Beach, got out of the car and snapped a picture because he didn't even believe what he was looking at.
HUDSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Janesville, WI
Rock County, WI
Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rock County, WI
Government
WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Lake Park#Horse#Wmtv#The Ice Age Trail
Q985

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bald eagle fatally shot; Wisconsin DNR seeks to identify shooter

FREDONIA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public's help to identify the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.
FREDONIA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KIMT

Patrols increased as police investigate girl's homicide in western Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — As investigators continue to search for a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin, police say they’ve increased their patrol around schools. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide. Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, just blocks away. The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Donate a bicycle and receive a round-trip ticket on the Lake Express Ferry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Lake Express Ferry will be supporting bicycle charities again in 2022 with its annual bike. Friday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lake Express Terminal, located at 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, the first 500 donors who bring a gently used bike will receive a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket for the Lake Express.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy