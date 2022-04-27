ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Find out how healthy your county is in Illinois

By Gretchen Teske
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A list ranking the health status of each of Illinois’ 102 counties has been released.

According to countyhealthranksings.org , DuPage County tops the list as the healthiest, and Alexander County rounds out the bottom as the least healthy.

To formulate the list, county demographics, health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and many others are taken into account.

Check out this table below to see where your county ranks:

44 Adams (AD)
102 Alexander (AL)
43 Bond (BO)
16 Boone (BN)
12 Brown (BR)
35 Bureau (BU)
47 Calhoun (CA)
18 Carroll (CR)
82 Cass (CS)
22 Champaign (CH)
68 Christian (CI)
58 Clark (CL)
70 Clay (CY)
8 Clinton (CN)
48 Coles (CO)
41 Cook (CK)
19 Crawford (CF)
32 Cumberland (CM)
65 De Witt (DW)
23 DeKalb (DE)
29 Douglas (DO)
1 DuPage (DP)
73 Edgar (ED)
85 Edwards (EW)
25 Effingham (EF)
57 Fayette (FA)
34 Ford (FO)
94 Franklin (FR)
64 Fulton (FU)
98 Gallatin (GA)
59 Greene (GR)
27 Grundy (GU)
45 Hamilton (HA)
38 Hancock (HC)
96 Hardin (HR)
62 Henderson (HE)
30 Henry (HN)
76 Iroquois (IR)
87 Jackson (JA)
11 Jasper (JS)
91 Jefferson (JE)
56 Jersey (JR)
17 Jo Daviess (JD)
61 Johnson (JH)
7 Kane (KA)
74 Kankakee (KN)
2 Kendall (KD)
67 Knox (KO)
5 Lake (LA)
54 LaSalle (LS)
93 Lawrence (LW)
20 Lee (LE)
79 Livingston (LI)
46 Logan (LO)
90 Macon (MA)
78 Macoupin (MP)
60 Madison (MI)
97 Marion (MS)
49 Marshall (MN)
83 Mason (MO)
95 Massac (MC)
37 McDonough (MU)
3 McHenry (MH)
15 McLean (ML)
26 Menard (MD)
31 Mercer (MR)
6 Monroe (ME)
89 Montgomery (MY)
80 Morgan (MG)
24 Moultrie (MT)
21 Ogle (OG)
81 Peoria (PE)
53 Perry (PR)
4 Piatt (PI)
63 Pike (PK)
84 Pope (PO)
101 Pulaski (PU)
36 Putnam (PT)
69 Randolph (RA)
55 Richland (RI)
42 Rock Island (RO)
99 Saline (SA)
66 Sangamon (SN)
71 Schuyler (SH)
39 Scott (ST)
33 Shelby (SE)
92 St. Clair (SC)
52 Stark (SR)
72 Stephenson (SP)
14 Tazewell (TA)
75 Union (UN)
100 Vermilion (VE)
51 Wabash (WA)
40 Warren (WR)
13 Washington (WS)
77 Wayne (WY)
86 White (WH)
28 Whiteside (WT)
10 Will (WI)
50 Williamson (WL)
88 Winnebago (WB)
9 Woodford (WF)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State governor named as most popular

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the Tri-States’ governors was named one of the most popular governors in the United States. Gov. Andy Beshear is the most popular Democratic governor according to a new poll released on April 28. The Morning Consult poll shows that 59% of registered voters in Kentucky approve of Gov. Beshear’s job performance. The […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Livingston, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Menard, IL
City
Macon, IL
City
Madison, IL
City
Mason, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Pulaski, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
City
Calhoun, IL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases more details on Franklin Street shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released about a shooting that took place outside an Evansville bar. EPD says that on April 29, around 2:25 a.m., EPD officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Franklin St. for an adult who had been shot. Police say when officers arrived, they learned that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UCSO: Two arrested after long drug investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countyhealthranksings Org#Christian#Ford#Iroquois
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash on State Road 57

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A two-vehicle accident in northern Vanderburgh County has left one dead. Sergeant Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says that State Road 57 at Ruston Lane is closed due to a personal injury crash. The highway will be closed for an extended period of time. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

18 charged in meth trafficking bust in central and southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen individuals from central and southern Indiana have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, 15 of the defendants were taken into federal custody in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detriot, Michigan on Thursday. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Tornado survivors receive new furniture

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – With the help of the Dayspring Outreach Center, survivors of the December 10 tornado in Dawson Springs are putting the pieces together, one piece of furniture at a time. Through donations from the group ‘Christ in Action’, Dayspring received a semi-truck full of gently used furniture, and worked with furniture […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One dead in State Road 66 crash

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) Westbound SR 66 was closed while authorities worked the scene of the crash at Old Lamar Hwy near the Spencer and Perry County line. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday. The Spencer County Sheriff tells us the coroner has been called to the scene. West bound traffic on State […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy