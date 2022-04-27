Find out how healthy your county is in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A list ranking the health status of each of Illinois’ 102 counties has been released.

According to countyhealthranksings.org , DuPage County tops the list as the healthiest, and Alexander County rounds out the bottom as the least healthy.

To formulate the list, county demographics, health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and many others are taken into account.

Check out this table below to see where your county ranks:

