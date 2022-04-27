ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor’s Art Show gives Colorado artists space to shine

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Looking for a chance to see some amazing art at a local art show that features only Colorado artists? Dan Daru has the scoop on the Governor’s Art Show .

It is the largest art show in Colorado featuring only local artists. The participating artists were prescreened and approved prior to being invited.

First, a clarifier. It is called the Governor’s Art Show but it is not affiliated with any political party. It is just a name the organizers thought would generate interest when it began 31 years ago.

Outdoorsman crafts custom art with license plates

But it is an all Colorado artist exhibit featuring 60 Colorado-based creators from around the state.

“I think that it’s important that we showcase the talent that we have in this state,” Craig Van Wechel, a Governor’s Art Show committee member, said.

Consisting mostly of paintings and sculptures, the show most definitely is inspired by the 38th state. And inspiration comes in all shapes and colors, like a box of donuts for Denver painter Greg Block.

“I call this a painting. And the inspiration was like anything that inspires me, which is the color, shape, texture and composition,” Block said.

Artist hopes to mold clay, students and community

Former Disney animator and now sculptor Ellen Woodbury said she moved to Loveland because it is a sculpture town.

“Loveland has four fine art bronze foundries which is incredible for a community of this size,” she said.

You do not have to be a sommelier to like wine, and you do not have to be an art critic to like art.

The art show is juried which means the artists are judged before being invited. The show opens Saturday, April 23 and runs through Sunday, May 22.

OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
