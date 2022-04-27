Governor’s Art Show gives Colorado artists space to shine

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Looking for a chance to see some amazing art at a local art show that features only Colorado artists? Dan Daru has the scoop on the Governor’s Art Show .

It is the largest art show in Colorado featuring only local artists. The participating artists were prescreened and approved prior to being invited.

First, a clarifier. It is called the Governor’s Art Show but it is not affiliated with any political party. It is just a name the organizers thought would generate interest when it began 31 years ago.

But it is an all Colorado artist exhibit featuring 60 Colorado-based creators from around the state.

“I think that it’s important that we showcase the talent that we have in this state,” Craig Van Wechel, a Governor’s Art Show committee member, said.

Consisting mostly of paintings and sculptures, the show most definitely is inspired by the 38th state. And inspiration comes in all shapes and colors, like a box of donuts for Denver painter Greg Block.

“I call this a painting. And the inspiration was like anything that inspires me, which is the color, shape, texture and composition,” Block said.

Former Disney animator and now sculptor Ellen Woodbury said she moved to Loveland because it is a sculpture town.

“Loveland has four fine art bronze foundries which is incredible for a community of this size,” she said.

You do not have to be a sommelier to like wine, and you do not have to be an art critic to like art.

The art show is juried which means the artists are judged before being invited. The show opens Saturday, April 23 and runs through Sunday, May 22.

