Aurora, CO

Aurora city attorneys review, notify impacted defendants of lacking ‘Brady letters’

By Kara Mason, Sentinel Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | City of Aurora prosecutors say they have reviewed more than 900 cases that involved a discredited cop the office failed to notify defense counsel about over the last two years. Fewer than 200 of those defendants will receive letters informing them of the lapse in constitutionally-mandated documentation....

Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
CBS Denver

Former Aurora Police Officer Josiah Coe Acquitted Of Distributing Meth

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Aurora police officer has been found not guilty of distributing meth. Josiah Coe was facing charges with a felony for allegedly giving a woman meth and a pipe in March 2021. (credit: CBS) Coe is accused of giving about $20 worth of meth and a meth pipe to a woman who was leaving the medical center after seeking treatment for alcohol withdrawal. The drugs had been confiscated from a different user and were supposed to be submitted to the Aurora Police Department as evidence. According to court documents, the woman told police that Coe handed her the meth and pipe wrapped in a bandana as she got into a cab to leave the medical center and Coe said that “It’ll help you out” and that “You owe me, but it ain’t nothing bad.” Coe resigned from the department the month after the incident occurred. A jury found Coe not guilty on April 21. UPDATE: ‘Never Had A Cop Do That With Me Before’; Woman Tells CBS4 Aurora Officer Josiah Coe Gave Her Meth
AURORA, CO
Colorado Newsline

Aurora officials had their say on the city’s camping ban. What do the unhoused think?

“You show me a homeless person, and I’ll show you a person who’s faced with circumstances beyond their control.” This is according to John Alexander, a man who’s been experiencing homelessness in the Denver metropolitan area for 20 years, and who had no idea Aurora recently passed an urban camping ban. Following in the footsteps […] The post Aurora officials had their say on the city’s camping ban. What do the unhoused think? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado legislators pass the nation's first 'right to repair' bill of its kind. This bill would address the right to repair wheelchairs. The state's General Assembly approved HB22-1031, which would require manufacturers of powered wheelchairs to make parts, tools, and repair manuals available to owners and independent repairers at reasonable prices. The The post Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
