ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Facebook parent Meta calms investors with strong profit

By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOQ73_0fM8dZfF00
Facebook parent Meta said more than 3 billion people use at least one of its services each month. /AFP/File

Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported better profit than expected in the recently ended quarter, calming investors worried about the toll of competition from TikTok and eased pandemic restrictions on the company.

Meta said it made a profit of $7.5 billion on revenue of $27.9 billion in the first three months of this year, sending shares up more than 15 percent in after-market trading that followed release of the earnings figures.

"We made progress this quarter across a number of key company priorities and we remain confident in the long-term opportunities and growth that our product roadmap will unlock," said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

The average number of people using Facebook monthly rose 3 percent to 2.94 billion by the end of March, while some 3.64 billion people used at least one member of Meta's family of apps each month, the tech giant reported.

Meta owns Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram and virtual reality firm Oculus.

"More people use our services today than ever before, and I'm proud of how our products are serving people around the world," Zuckerberg said.

Investors had been worried that as the pandemic eased and people socialized more in real life that they would engage less on Facebook. There were also concerns about competition from video sharing sensation TikTok.

Zuckerberg has cited pressure from TikTok, and Facebook launched its own short-form video sharing feature Reels which has seen fast growth.

Expenses at Meta climbed 31 percent to $19.4 billion when compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Meta said that it ended the quarter with 77,805 employees, an increase of 28 percent from a year ago.

Meta has been investing heavily in a future that Zuckerberg believes will include people spending time in immersive virtual worlds referred to as the metaverse.

Doubts have swirled about whether the major metaverse investments will pay off for Meta, which changed its name from Facebook last year to highlight its shifting focus -- though critics claim it was to distract from negative media reports.

The metaverse is a 3D virtual world where people will be able to interact using sensors, head gear and other gadgets.

Meta's early metaverse platform, called Horizon Worlds, already allows people to socialize virtually while represented by avatars.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
AFP

Musk sells $8.4 bn in Tesla shares after Twitter deal

Tesla chief Elon Musk sold about $8.4 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker in the days after Twitter's board agreed to his $44 billion takeover offer, according to US securities filings. Musk unloaded about 9.6 million Tesla shares in a series of transactions Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to filings Thursday and Friday morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US market regulator.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus#Virtual Worlds#Afp File Facebook#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
AFP

10 football pitches of pristine rainforest lost per minute in 2021

Huge swathes of tropical rainforest were burned or hacked down for cattle and crops last year, led by destruction in Brazil, researchers said Thursday, warning that climate change itself is making it harder to reverse the losses. "Climate change itself is making it harder to maintain the forest that we still have," said WRI's Frances Seymour, adding that this showed the imperative of cutting greenhouse gas pollution. 
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

The billionaire finance guru Warren Buffett, who complained recently that he did not know where to put his money, said Saturday he has invested billions of dollars so far this year, even as he took jabs at Wall Street. - Profits down - Buffett took some pot shots at Wall Street, saying, "They make a lot more money when people are gambling than when they are investing."
OMAHA, NE
AFP

Experts see harsh realities ahead for Musk at Twitter

Tesla boss Elon Musk's road to turning Twitter into a money-making platform where anyone can say anything looks to experts like a tough one. And while Musk has not revealed nitty-gritty details of how he would run the business side of Twitter, he has voiced enthusiasm for dialing back content moderation to a legal minimum and making money from subscriptions.
BUSINESS
AFP

Christian Smalls, the unlikely union leader who took on Amazon

In his colorful jacket emblazoned with the slogan "Eat the rich," Christian Smalls is accosted from all sides as he walks by the bus stop where he spent countless hours trying to convince Amazon employees to form a union. Smalls became a mainstay at the bus stop, where he waited for shifts to change so he could chat with employees.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Sole searching: Rare sneakers on show in Melbourne

The "Mona Lisa of sneakers" went on display in Melbourne on Friday, with Michael Jordan's old high-tops and around 100 other rare shoes offering a glimpse into a lucrative market driven by die-hard "sneakerheads" and eager investors. The market for rare shoes was "going up crazily", he added, with values of some in his collection jumping more than 100 times their original cost in the past decade.
WORLD
AFP

China unfavorability at all-time high in US

A record 82 percent of Americans hold an unfavorable view of China amid increasing perceptions that Beijing is becoming the leading global power, a survey said Thursday. The Pew Research Center, which surveyed 3,581 US adults in March, also found that 40 percent of Americans have "very" unfavorable views of China, with feelings more negative among conservatives.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy