ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Sadio Mane Beat Villarreal's Offside Line To Equal Champions League Record

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1577QU_0fM8dPpz00

Mane equaled a Champions League record by scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final at Anfield.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sadio Mane equaled a Champions League record by scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final at Anfield.

It was the 14th goal Mane has scored in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

No African player has netted more goals in this phase of the competition, with Mane now level with Ivorian Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Senegal captain Mane poked a low shot past Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli following a neat pass from Mo Salah.

A VAR check was needed to confirm that Mane had been onside when Salah passed to him.

Unai Emery's Villarreal are famous for employing an offside trap, which sees their defenders sprint out moments before crosses are delivered.

That offside trap was not in operation during the move which saw Mane score, but it was demonstrated multiple times at Anfield.

Although Mane's effort correctly stood, Liverpool had two goals disallowed for offside in the second half.

Mane's goal arrived in the 55th minute, just 133 seconds after an own goal had broken Villarreal's resistance to give the Reds a deserved lead .

Liverpool No 10 Sadio Mane scored his side's second goal in their 2-0 win over Villarreal at Anfield

IMAGO/Colorsport

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

I’ve loved every minute of being at this club- Lampard

Frank Lampard said he has "loved every minute" of being in charge at Everton after being asked whether he would stay as manager next season should the Toffees be relegated. Everton have six games left and go into Sunday's home fixture against Chelsea two points behind 17th-place Burnley, but with a match in hand. Lampard made it clear he is determined to keep the club in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe '100% staying at club

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says both he and forward Kylian Mbappe will "100%" be at the club next season. Pochettino's future has been questioned after his side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16. That speculation comes despite the Argentine leading PSG - who he...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Didier Drogba
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp contract: Liverpool closing in on new deal that will give manager chance to build next great team

It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool are engaged in talks with Jurgen Klopp to extend their manager's spell beyond 2024, sources close to the club have confirmed to CBS Sports, and there is understood to be optimism that they will be swiftly concluded in a new deal for the German. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Klopp's contract, his own contract and Walker

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Leicester hit back at Roma to take shine off José Mourinho’s return to England

As first taste of European semi-finals go, this barnstorming match will surely have whet the appetite of Leicester. Ademola Lookman bundled in a second-half equaliser via Gianluca Mancini to cancel out Roma’s early opener and ensure a grandstand finish in the second leg of this Europa Conference League contest at the enormous Stadio Olimpico next Thursday, leaving José Mourinho frustrated on his return to England. The Portuguese had reeled off eight of Leicester’s attacking threats in the buildup to this game and his stubborn side eventually wilted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Uefa Champions League#African#Var#Reds#Anfield Imago Colorsport
BBC

Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Ward-Prowse, Torres, Haaland, James, De Jong, Dembele, Reguilon

Manchester City believe manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal in the summer, with talks having taken place about extending the Spaniard's stay until 2025. (Sunday Mirror) Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing England midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring developments concerning the 27-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Everton have won each of their past three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning four consecutively against them at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 11 Premier League meetings with Everton. Overall, they’ve kept 23 shutouts against the Toffees in the competition, only recording more against Tottenham (27) and Newcastle (26).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Saturday Premier League open thread

Five games left! The Premier League is back with a full slate of matches today. Unfortunately, all the really compelling games are tomorrow. Newcastle gets its first really big test of the Human Rights Abuse Era when it hosts Liverpool today at St. James’ Park in the early match, while Jesse Marsch Leeds United will host Manchester City in the late game. The rest? Meh. But it’s still football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Mark Warburton: Queens Park Rangers boss to leave at end of season

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed boss Mark Warburton will leave the Championship club in the summer. The 59-year-old succeeded Steve McClaren as manager at Loftus Road in May 2019 but his contract runs out at the end of this season. Warburton told a news conference earlier on Thursday that he...
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea: Ji So-Yun to leave at end of season

Midfielder Ji So-Yun will leave Chelsea at the end of the season and return to South Korea. The South Korea international, 31, has scored 68 goals in 208 matches since joining in 2014. She has won 11 major trophies with Chelsea and scored the only goal in the first Women's...
SOCCER
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
751
Followers
543
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy