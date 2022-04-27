ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge rejects Elon Musk's bid to end SEC tweet settlement

By Katy O'Donnell
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xpee_0fM8dMR200

A federal judge on Wednesday denied Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s request to terminate an agreement he entered with the SEC in 2018 requiring him to run certain Twitter posts by securities lawyers for pre-approval.

The judge also denied Musk’s motion to quash a new subpoena by the SEC. The decision came as Musk was in the process of acquiring Twitter for $44 billion.

The 2018 agreement was part of a $40 million settlement over charges that Musk misled investors by falsely tweeting that he had secured funding to take Tesla private. Musk relinquished his role as chair of Tesla’s board as part of it.

The SEC in November served Musk with a subpoena after he tweeted about potentially selling a large portion of his holdings in Tesla without obtaining pre-approval. Musk, who routinely publicly disdains the SEC, in February accused the agency of a harassment campaign aimed at chilling his right to free speech and moved to seek an end to the agreement.

“With regard to the First Amendment argument, it is undisputed in this case that Musk’s tweets are at least presumptively ‘protected speech,’” U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman wrote in his opinion denying the motion Wednesday. “At the same time, however, even Musk concedes that his free speech rights do not permit him to engage in speech that is or could ‘be considered fraudulent or otherwise violative of the securities laws.’”

Liman noted that parties can waive First Amendment rights in consent decrees as the one Musk has with the SEC.

“Musk’s argument that the SEC has used the consent decree to harass him and to launch investigations of his speech is likewise meritless and, in this case, particularly ironic,” Liman wrote. “The Supreme Court has instructed that ‘modification should not be granted where a party relies upon events that actually were anticipated at the time it entered into a decree.’”

Musk should have anticipated that he would be subject to further SEC investigations, Liman said.

In response to the decision, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro said “stay tuned.”

“Nothing will ever change the truth, which is that Elon Musk was considering taking Tesla private and could have,” Spiro said. “All that’s left some half-decade later is remnant litigation which will continue to make that truth clearer and clearer.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion To Quash#Law#Sec
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
12K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy