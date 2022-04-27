10 shots fired: Police respond to at least sixth shooting in Youngstown since Tuesday
Youngstown police are on scene to at least the sixth shooting and second incident involving houses being hit with gunfire in...www.wfmj.com
Youngstown police are on scene to at least the sixth shooting and second incident involving houses being hit with gunfire in...www.wfmj.com
it was way more than 10 shots get the story straight I only live 3 streets over heard it plain as day more like 20 to 30 shots
Comments / 9