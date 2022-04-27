ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Gives is right around the corner!

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5KuP_0fM8cJtU00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual San Angelo Gives event is happening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

San Angelo Gives is an online fundraising event held by the San Angelo Area Foundation once a year. Donations given throughout the day benefit more than 200 nonprofits and fundraisers throughout San Angelo.

Janet Karcher, Vice President of Development and Marketing for the San Angelo Area Foundation talks to Senora Scott about the mission of the San Angelo Area Foundation and the annual San Angelo Gives event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

How to Land in Jail in San Angelo: Wierd Texas Laws

Texas has some crazy laws. You won't believe some of the things that are still illegal in San Angelo. Some of these are out-of-date laws that never were formally repealed. In many other cases, one would have to wonder what was going on that caused a deliberative legislative body to enact such a crazy rule. Here are some crazy laws that could still technically get you locked up in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Development And Marketing#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
ValleyCentral

Melissa Lucio’s family reacts to stay of execution ruling

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Courts of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio two days before her execution date. “What I want to happen next is for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children. To come home,” said Esperanza Treviño, the mother of Melissa Lucio. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
Border Report

‘This is a tragedy’: House Republicans denounce Biden policies after touring South Texas border

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A Republican congressional delegation of 10 House members, including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, toured the South Texas border on Monday and held a news conference on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass and urged the Biden administration not to repeal Title 42 next month. Their tour came the same day that the Texas Military Department announced it had recovered the body of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans who went missing and drowned Friday in Eagle Pass after jumping into the river to assist migrants who appeared to be in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy