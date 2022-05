The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes are armed with the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, an enviable place to be. As such, Detroit has been linked to top prospects, such as Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton and Travon Walker. While Hutchinson has been mocked to the Lions the most frequently, the team has also done their due diligence on Thibodeaux. In fact, Holmes might be more inclined to select Thibodeaux on Thursday night after the Oregon star revealed the hilarious details of their pre-NFL Draft meeting, via Sports Illustrated.

