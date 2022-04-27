ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Tech Students Complete Worlds Longest Hopscotch Course

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvoOk_0fM8atIi00
Photo: Getty Images

This would have been the biggest hit on the playground back in the day.

There is a first year organization called SEE(k) D(iscomfort) at Georgia Tech that encourages students to break out of their comfort zones and be apart of experiences that push the limits of creativity. A handful of Georgia Tech students involved in SEED have just completed the worlds longest hopscotch course. The course spreads throughout the entire campus and extends a whopping 4.2 miles.

“It was one of those ideas that comes to you and in hindsight you can’t remember how you got it,” organizer Ashleigh Henning told the Georgia Tech News Center .

The students were looking for more hands on activities to bring to the organization when they stumbled upon the idea of creating a giant hopscotch course.

According to the Georgia Tech News Center , the students used stamps dipped in cornstarch and water to mark off the course; making it easier to complete.

Guinness World Records told the organizers that each member would have to film themselves completing the whole course before it could count as a world record . SEED is still waiting for confirmation on the broken world record and Henning encourages others to embody the Georgia Tech spirit and follow through with big ideas.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
527
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy