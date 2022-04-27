Georgia Tech Students Complete Worlds Longest Hopscotch Course

Photo: Getty Images

This would have been the biggest hit on the playground back in the day.

There is a first year organization called SEE(k) D(iscomfort) at Georgia Tech that encourages students to break out of their comfort zones and be apart of experiences that push the limits of creativity. A handful of Georgia Tech students involved in SEED have just completed the worlds longest hopscotch course. The course spreads throughout the entire campus and extends a whopping 4.2 miles.

“It was one of those ideas that comes to you and in hindsight you can’t remember how you got it,” organizer Ashleigh Henning told the Georgia Tech News Center .

The students were looking for more hands on activities to bring to the organization when they stumbled upon the idea of creating a giant hopscotch course.

According to the Georgia Tech News Center , the students used stamps dipped in cornstarch and water to mark off the course; making it easier to complete.

Guinness World Records told the organizers that each member would have to film themselves completing the whole course before it could count as a world record . SEED is still waiting for confirmation on the broken world record and Henning encourages others to embody the Georgia Tech spirit and follow through with big ideas.