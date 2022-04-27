ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming program on religious faith starts with Friday event in Cheyenne on Islam

CHEYENNE – A new statewide program about religious faith is starting, the Wyoming Interfaith Network and the Cheyenne Interfaith Council have recently announced.

The WIN and CIC organizations said that the program is launching here in Cheyenne at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. The event is 1-3 p.m. Friday.

The first focus is on Islam. The program was described as a presentation related to leadership for people of faith in Wyoming.

"Our old colleague, (Imam) Mohamed Salih, will be returning to Cheyenne from Denver to offer the presentation," wrote the Rev. Rick Veit of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in an email Friday. An imam is a religious leader in the Muslim religion.

You do not need to register ahead of time for this program, and it is free and open to the public. Details also are online at wyointerfaith.org .

This website describes itself as being about Wyoming's "interfaith justice movement."

