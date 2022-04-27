ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser, CO

Fossil-free technology that heats homes in frigid Fraser

By Allen Best
arkvalleyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coldest temperature this winter at the new home of Joe Smyth and Kristen Taddonio was 17 below. They live in Fraser, the Colorado town that used to get far, far colder. Still, that February night was cold enough to test the design and technologies employed in construction of the couple’s...

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Park, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
City
Longmont, CO
City
Fraser, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Greeley, CO
City
Louisville, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Smyth
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Man Tests Positive For Avian Flu

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An adult male has tested positive for Avian flu on Colorado’s Western Slope. The man is younger than 40 years old and is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the man tested positive as a result of direct exposure to infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County. The man was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program “where participants have the opportunity to work for private employers and be paid a prevailing wage.”(credit: Getty Images) The affected flock...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Air Conditioning#Colorado House#Infrastructure#Mitsubishi
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort to link slopes to downtown streets with 'master plan'

A popular resort in Colorado is about to start working on a gondola-based link-up between the ski slopes and downtown streets of the local mountain town. Alterra-owned Winter Park Resort has announced their 10 to 15 year master plan for the development of the area, which includes a three-gondola connection from downtown to the ski village. The plan also includes adding 358 acres of new terrain to the resort and improving the lift infrastructure to allow for 22,375 skiers daily, up from a current comfortable carrying capacity of about 15,000.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Grand Junction, Colorado?

Grand Junction, Colorado is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. There is an almost never ending abundance of natural beauty that you can see for miles. Likewise, the culinary scene in the city is also unique. In the various culture points of the city are numerous excellent barbecue restaurants. The thing about Grand Junction is that the food is some of the most unique that you'll find. Combine that with the culture and the beautiful scenery, and you are in for a wonderful stay.
9NEWS

Mountain lion attacks dog on Nederland trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman in Boulder County said a mountain lion attacked her dog while they were out running on a trail. Sarah Jane Romano said the animal grabbed the 2-year-old pit bull, Tali, by the throat, and the dog survived. "She is super ferocious with strangers,...
NEDERLAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy