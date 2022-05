The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 10 DAYS AGO