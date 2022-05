ULYSSES – A southwest Kansas man has been convicted of murder in connection with the 2019 death of a child, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Uraquio Agustin Arredondo, 31, of Ulysses, was convicted in Grant County District Court following a bench trial before Judge Clinton Peterson. Arredondo was found guilty of one count of first degree felony murder and one count of child abuse. Sentencing was set for June 13.

