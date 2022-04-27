ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Em Beihold Leads Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to Breakthrough Single ‘Numb Little Bug’

By Xander Zellner
 3 days ago

Em Beihold rises to No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated April 30) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the continued success of her breakthrough single “Numb Little Bug.”

The song, released on Moon Projects/Republic Records and whose profile has surged on TikTok, jumps 45-40 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the Los Angeles native her first top 40 hit. It reaches the region with 17.7 million radio audience impressions (up 21%), 7.3 million official U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads sold in the April 15-21 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

“Bug” concurrently flutters 24-18 on Adult Pop Airplay (up 73% in plays as the chart’s Greatest Gainer) and holds at its No. 19 best on Pop Airplay (up 8%).

Beihold is the third female soloist to top Emerging Artists in 2022, following Muni Long and Latto.

Elsewhere on Emerging Artists, Warren Zeiders re-enters at No. 4, reaching the top five for the first time as his latest track, “Wild Horse (717 Tapes),” debuts at No. 35 on Hot Country Songs. He makes his fourth visit to the latter list, all since last July.

Plus, Leah Kate scores her first Billboard chart entry, as she arrives at No. 24 Emerging Artists on the strength of her new single, “10 Things I Hate About You,” which earned 4.2 million U.S. streams and sold 1,000 downloads sold in its first full tracking week. The single (now being promoted to pop radio) also hits the Billboard Global 200, at No. 192, marking her first appearance on a songs chart.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard ‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

