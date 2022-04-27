ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Government’s lethal negligence of care homes during pandemic is the most damning charge against Matt Hancock

By The Sun
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jtDO_0fM8ZybS00

THE lethal negligence of the Government over care homes in 2020 eclipses any of its other Covid failures.

Matt Hancock’s career as Health Secretary ended in shame over his personal activities.

But he now has the damning charge against him that his department acted unlawfully in discharging hospital patients untested into the care sector.

Thousands then caught the virus and died.

Many, though frail enough to be in care, were healthy — but had no protection against the first Covid wave.

The jabs were months from being invented.

Yet Hancock claimed he had thrown a “protective ring” around care homes. It was utterly, disgracefully false.

There is some mitigation for Downing Street.

This scandal erupted during the initial panic over an unknown plague — and mainly while Boris Johnson was himself in hospital fighting for his life.

There was a clamour to free up hospital beds for a surge of Covid victims. Tests were in short supply.

Hancock can justifiably claim that the serially useless and now defunct Public Health England failed to tell him that those without symptoms could still transmit Covid.

But there WERE warnings, including one from Sir Patrick Vallance.

The coming public inquiry will one day pass definitive judgment on the overall handling of the catastrophe.

But there can be little doubt about the scandalous neglect of elderly and vulnerable care home patients who were sitting ducks for the virus.

HAIL SHALE

ONE of the crazier Government objections to fracking was that dramatically increasing UK gas production wouldn’t cut prices.

What guff. Yesterday Russia cut supplies and the cost soared.

If enough shale gas is produced it WILL make our energy cheaper — and more secure.

So we welcome the PM urging Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to crack on.

He may not fancy reigniting a war with the eco lobby but he must.

We need rapid exploration to confirm fracking can be done to reasonable safety standards and that the vast supplies said to be under our feet can be extracted.

As Boris said in Cabinet: “Kwasi, just get on with it.”

HATE PLATFORM

WHY was Facebook ever hosting a sickening Russian propaganda video?

Why did it ignore hundreds of users said to have reported the clip of British PoW Aiden Aslin being threatened with execution by his captors?

Even a plea from his mother fell on deaf ears.

Instead it took a call from the Culture Secretary to Nick Clegg, now the tech giant’s PR man.

“Nick has agreed to take that down,” Boris said later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCznT_0fM8ZybS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lO8nG_0fM8ZybS00

How very gracious of Mr Clegg.

Why didn’t he and Facebook just do the right thing to begin with?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Nick Clegg
Person
Boris Johnson
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracking#Russia#Shale#Pandemic#Uk#Covid#Public Health England
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The US Sun

Putin’s army of saboteurs ‘could infiltrate UK to attack key targets’ in revenge for Ukraine support, ministers warned

BRITIAIN'S security services were on high alert on Saturday amid fears Putin's army of saboteurs "could infiltrate the UK to attack key targets", it was claimed. Senior officers at MI5 - the UK's domestic counter intelligence and security agency - are said to have warned Home Secretary Priti Patel and her team about the high-level threat from Russia.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Urgent health warning issued to millions of Australians over commonly undiagnosed condition that can turn deadly: 'Check your blood pressure NOW'

More than one in five Australians are living with uncontrolled high blood pressure and many don't even realise it. But with hypertension often leading to potentially fatal stroke, the nation is being urged to undertake more regular checks. As high blood pressure has no immediate symptoms it often goes undiagnosed,...
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
410K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy