Tyson Fury wants to be the new Piers Morgan as he eyes media job after confirming boxing retirement in TalkTV interview

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TYSON FURY has warned Piers Morgan he is coming for his job after confirming his boxing retirement.

The British heavyweight hero has insisted his gloves will remain hung up after knocking out Dillian Whyte, 34, at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBaHl_0fM8Zxij00
Piers Morgan interviews Tyson Fury for TalkTV

It means potential super-fights against Anthony Joshua, 32, or Oleksandr Usyk, 35, will forever be shelved.

But to keep the Gypsy King occupied, he fancies giving Morgan a run for his money.

In an exclusive TalkTV interview, Fury, 33, said: "My big aim in life now Piers is to get a job next to you interviewing people. And talking my mind. Get up."

Even Fury's wife and childhood sweetheart Paris admitted she doubts he will be able to resist the lure of an undisputed decider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTJcy_0fM8Zxij00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUaU9_0fM8Zxij00

But the undefeated Morecambe legend has doubled down on his decision to walk away at the peak of his powers.

Fury said: “The gospel truth is I am done. Every good dog has his day and there will always be somebody else to fight.

“I am happy and healthy and still have enough brains to be able to talk.

“I have a beautiful wife and six kids, umpteen belts and plenty of money, fame and glory. What else am I doing it for?

“Boxing is a very dangerous sport, you can be taken out with one punch and it only takes one unlucky blow and you might never get off that canvas.

“I am quitting while I am ahead, undefeated, only the second [heavyweight] to do that as the undefeated champion.

“I am very content with what I have achieved. I have enough money and everything I need.”

A fight between Fury and the rival champion - to crown the first undisputed emperor since Lennox Lewis in 1999 - would likely break a host of world records.

My big aim in life now Piers is to get a job next to you interviewing people. And talking my mind

Fury’s hall-of-fame UK promoter Frank Warren even reckons Fury against Joshua would be worth around £200m.

But the 6ft 9in, 19 stone powerhouse insists no amount of money will drag him back into the ring.

“It’s not worth it,” he said. “I have a family to raise, four young kids and two older ones.

“I have been away for ten years, on the road travelling for boxing.

“When do I get time to be a father, husband, brother and son? I need this personal time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCznT_0fM8Zxij00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lO8nG_0fM8Zxij00

“The fans will always want more but I have given everything I have got.

“My time has come to go out on a high, I always wanted to go out on top, with a bang, nearly 100,000 at Wembley.”

  • Watch TalkTV on Wednesday, April 27 on Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 or on Fox Nation in the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzUVM_0fM8Zxij00
Paris Fury pictured with husband Tyson Credit: Jamie McPhilimey

Comments / 0

