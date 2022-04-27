ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Is Loving Lizzo & Harry Styles’ Friendship

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Hizzo is thriving, as Lizzo recently joined Harry Styles for his headlining set at Coachella Weekend 2 on Friday (April 22), where the duo performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Lynda Carter, who is famous for playing Wonder Woman on the TV series from 1975 to 1979, took to Twitter to gush over the adorable musical duo — just like the rest of us. “‘The 70s are dead.’ OK, sure,” she tweeted alongside a photo of Hizzo onstage at Coachella, both dressed in bright pink, feathery outfits. “ Artists like @lizzo and @Harry_Styles are bringing back so much fun to pop music. Really makes you want to boogie!”

Styles made his Coachella debut during the opening weekend of the festival on April 15. During his performance, the Grammy winner welcomed Shania Twain for duets of her hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still The One.” With his new album, Harry’s House , set for release on May 20, the singer also took the opportunity to play news songs “As It Was,” “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

After Weekend 2, Lizzo shared a photo alongside her pal to Instagram. “Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me,” Lizzo captioned an overjoyed selfie.

She added in a second post , “Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend. His team is incredible— and baby them Gucci coats….?!?? Thank you H, like u said ‘until next time.’”

Lizzo stopped by Los Angeles' 104.3 MYfm on Wednesday (April 27)– her 34th birthday — to talk about her upcoming tour plans, getting a rare standing ovation at Saturday Night Live, and, most crucially, the magical musical mind-meld that occurred at Coachella last weekend when she shared the stage with Harry Styles. The singer said that she was on such a high after her SNL double-duty that the only thing she could do for an encore was hop up with Harry. "I was like, 'I need this, give it to me Harry!'" she cackled...
Harry Styles finally revealed the full track listing for his eagerly anticipated third album, Harry's House, and it did not disappoint. The singer posted the 13-track rundown on Thursday night (April 29) in the form of a classic album jacket, with the songs split into two sides. Side A kicks off with "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," followed by "Late Night Talking," "Grapejuice," first single "As It Was," "Daylight," "Little Freak" and "Matilda." Side B keeps the party going with "Cinema," before moving on to "Daydreaming," "Keep Driving," "Satellite," "Boyfriends" and "Love Of My...
Sarah Michelle Gellar is happier than ever now that Billie Eilish has named the star as her childhood celebrity crush. In a Wednesday (April 27) Instagram post, the actress shared her gushing reaction to the 20-year-old singer's prior declaration of love by saying she was "dead" — much like the supernatural creatures she used to hunt on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.  Eilish first confessed her admiration for Gellar on Instagram Story, where she was answering questions sent in from fans. When one of them asked who her celebrity crush had been when she was...
Harry Styles
Lynda Carter
Gloria Gaynor
Lizzo
Shania Twain
ENHYPEN is putting its members music skills to the test. The K-pop stars appeared on the latest episode of Elle's Song Association, published on Thursday (April 28), and per the game rules, was given a series of words and was then tasked with singing a song with the given word in 10 seconds or less. The first word, "Polaroid," was an easy one for members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki get straight out of the gate, and they launched into their viral TikTok hit "Polaroid Love" with just one second to...
It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew's upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel's Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we're losing it over...
