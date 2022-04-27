ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Times Square needs more cops — not casinos at expense of NYC taxpayers

By Steve Cuozzo
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mvBa_0fM8ZXxx00

Times Square is roaring back from the pandemic. “Ghost town” is a dim memory. Theaters and restaurants are packed. Companies are leasing more floors in office towers even before the buildings fill up again with live human workers.

As daily foot traffic of 350,000 approaches pre-pandemic levels, the last thing the “Crossroads of the World” needs is casino gambling. The hocus-pocus is being pushed by the usual suspects — real estate and hotel companies and labor unions — and egged on by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who might immediately lift the statewide ban on new casinos which is currently in effect until 2023.

It’s a snake-oil gambit that will come up snake eyes for Times Square and the public. What Times Square needs is more cops — not slots.

If visitors want to gamble, they can wager $23.99 on Bubba Gump’s industrial-grade shrimp — or on getting photographed with Elmo without getting taken to the cleaners.

Let’s start with the obvious: In a world awash in casinos, including in the US, and the online betting boom, why does any gambler need to go to Times Square? They don’t. The push for casinos there has one goal in mind: to enrich developers, hotel operators and union members, none of whom will likely suffer if the venues flop and taxpayers foot the bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He3Zj_0fM8ZXxx00
Times Square is roaring back from the pandemic. Above, a view of the crowd in March.
Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEhNp_0fM8ZXxx00
If visitors want to gamble, they can wager on getting photographed with Elmo without getting taken to the cleaners, Cuozzo writes.
Robert Miller

Casino proponents drool over supposed tax benefits and job creation. But case after case has shown that casinos are almost always financial boondoggles. Too many of them around the US went belly-up, including in Atlantic City where taxpayers are having to bail out several under-performing properties.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXhJg_0fM8ZXxx00
Midtown merchants plead with Hochul to clamp down on skyrocketing NYC crime

In fact, casinos generate a so-called regressive tax — meaning they suck funds from people who can least afford it. Forget James Bond and tuxedoed oligarchs duking it out in Monte Carlo. Poor people gamble a lot more than rich people. Just look at the sad-faced grandmas who take the bus to the Atlantic City boardwalk and go home poorer.

Times Square has done so well without slot machines that TikTok and Roku recently moved their local headquarters there. Even a major educational institution, Touro College, has set up a huge “campus” inside one of the office buildings. Huge new hotels like the Hard Rock and Riu Plaza opened, confident that the pandemic’s waning will justify the investments.

But one thing stands in the way of continued progress: crime, which leapt 20% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2021. High-profile Times Square horrors have included women pushed to their deaths on subway tracks and show-goers caught in crossfires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZnYp_0fM8ZXxx00
Casinos have gone belly-up. Above, Revel in Atlantic City closed in 2014.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SVpl_0fM8ZXxx00
Instead of casinos, NYC needs to focus on cleaning up crime in Times Square.
Stephen Yang

The peril extends beyond NYPD statistics. Although the area isn’t the open-air drug market and mugging ground of 30 years ago, any stroller, office worker or tourist can see and smell (thanks to pot everywhere) the menace.

I’m a lot more alert than I was just three years ago. The Three-Card-Monte hustlers aren’t back — at least not yet. But I’m often pestered by kids trying to sell me fake CDs and even shadier characters, like the ones who milled about the Longacre Theatre in a downpour a few nights ago after a performance of “Macbeth.”

This is what we need to tackle now — not the imaginary benefits of casinos, the worst bet that the city and state would ever make.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Police union, governor respond after Mayor Adams calls out phone use

NEW YORK -- There have been stunning developments about subway safety. The head of the MTA on Wednesday tried to assure riders there really are more cops on the trains as transit crime continues to skyrocket.And Mayor Eric Adams' vow to go after transit cops who don't appear to be doing their jobs received intense pushback from both the governor and the police union, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.Adams is a former transit cop, which gave added significance to his complaint, echoing rider complaints, about cops who are seen reading their smartphones instead of patrolling the platforms or the trains.He has also been in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
US News and World Report

New York Teacher Charged With Submitting Fake Vaccine Card

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A high school teacher in suburban New York was charged Wednesday with submitting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card in an effort to get around the school district's rule mandating either vaccination or weekly testing for the coronavirus. Tricia Manno, a teacher at Sewanhaka High School...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Casino#Labor Union
Gothamist.com

Couple thought to be homeless killed on subway tracks: NYPD

A man and a woman, both believed to be homeless, were killed on the subway tracks Friday morning, officials said. The couple was found just before 11 a.m. near the 145th Street One-train subway stop in Hamilton Heights, NYPD officials said. The woman’s body was found inside the subway tunnel, while the man appeared to have been dragged by the train into the nearby stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
ROKU
PIX11

Thieves took ATMs from 5 businesses across Queens, Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Suspects burglarized at least five different locations across Brooklyn and Queens between February and March, stealing more than $16,000. The first crime happened Feb. 8 at about 7 p.m., police said Friday. The man entered a Queens deli, located on Northern Boulevard, and removed an ATM using a hand truck. The […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy