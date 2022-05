Love, marriage and manipulation are once again at the core of this HBO Max series. Season 2 of “Made for Love’' begins on HBO Max on Thursday, April 28. The season will start out with a two-episode release that brings viewers back to where the first season left off. Hazel Green returns to her husband, who planted a chip in her head that allows him to track her, watch her and know her thoughts and feelings. She returns to The Hub, the tech chamber of a home her husband created, to save her fathers life.

