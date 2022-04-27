Family of 12-year-old shooting victim distraught after losing 2nd son in 3 years to illness

The Bridgeport community rallied Wednesday around a local family whose 12-year-old son was fatally shot in 2018 and is now grieving the tragic loss of a second child.

"My mom…she has to deal with all this. No mom should go through this. No mom," said Gregory May.

May, 35, was overcome with emotion while talking about his mother, Cynthia Dawkins, and what she has had to endure over the past few days.

On Saturday, the family found 25-year-old Reggie Dawkins, who suffered from muscular dystrophy, dead in his bedroom in his family's home on Willow Street. The family says Dawkins never had a long life expectancy due to his condition, but his sudden death still came as a shock. Their second child lost in three years.

Dawkins' 12-year-old brother Clinton Howell was fatally shot in front of their home back in 2018.

The family says Reggie, despite being wheelchair-bound, had an independent spirit and worked hard never to be a burden to anyone.

"He just lived like normal to him, he just dealt with the situation," said Howell.

Once again, candles fill the sidewalk in front of the family's house.

Due to Dawkins' medical condition, Howell says they could never get life insurance, she was always denied.

The family is asking donations be made directly to Bridgeport's Lester Gee Funeral Home.