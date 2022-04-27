CSM President Murphy to step down

Like many people, Maureen Murphy was unable to see her family for an extended amount of time during the pandemic, and that was a large reason why she will be stepping down as president of the College of Southern Maryland at the end of this year.

Murphy realized just how much she missed her family — she and her partner, Joe McArdle, have two sons, Ryan, who runs a craft brewery and pizzeria in the Southwest, and Dan, who is in the IT field in Germany — during a trip to Germany last week which she described as “wonderful.”

“I keep saying that you know it’s time to retire like in the same way you know it’s time to marry somebody,” Murphy said during a telephone interview on Monday. “It’s like a switch gets flipped inside. The pandemic has caused all of us to reassess our priorities. Honestly, the distance from my family over the last two years of pandemic work has been difficult for me, and like many others at the college who have recently announced their retirements, I look forward to the flexibility to spend time with family.”

She said she first floated the idea of stepping down last year.

“My decision was difficult, largely because my time working here alongside all of you has been the best part of my career,” she said in a news release. “Our college is among the best in the country, and that’s because of the passion that all of you bring daily to the work of serving our students.”

“It is with mixed emotions that we celebrate the news of Maureen’s retirement,” CSM Board of Trustee Chair Jay Webster said in the release. “She has changed for the better the structure, value, and accessibility of our beloved community college in Southern Maryland, and for that, we will be forever grateful.”

Murphy’s career spans more than 35 years, including 15 years as president of community colleges.

In July 2017, she became the fifth president of CSM and since then CSM has twice been recognized as among the top 150 community colleges in the country by the Aspen Institute in its Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence Program. More recently, CSM joined the Achieving the Dream Network supporting the college’s commitment to equity in educational opportunities and outcomes.

“There is so much to be proud of,” Murphy said. “We have done an extraordinary amount as a college coming together across the entire region to serve students in a way that I think is powerful. What we’ve been able to accomplish despite the pandemic is nothing short of amazing.”

She also mentioned how the college barely missed a beat in dealing with the pandemic.

“In very short order we took every process that we knew and converted it into what we needed to in order to keep going,” she said. “We’ve experienced a lot together in a short amount of time. And through it all, it was always about caring for our students.”

“Many community college presidents navigated these perilous times, but in my opinion, none did so with the degree of confidence, clarity, vision, and humanity that I attribute to Maureen,” Webster said.

Murphy also lauded the college’s approximately 1,200 staff members.

“I can’t say enough good things about the faculty,” she said. “They have really stepped up their game and did not have the issues that other places had, but they jumped in and did what they needed to get done. They put students first, always, and they did really hard work.”

Murphy exhibited her dedication to the college last year when she donated a $75,000 legacy gift to CSM to launch the Distinguished Professor of Equity in Education, which each year goes to a selected professor who mobilizes equity programming for faculty, staff, administrators and students.

She said she doesn’t have any regrets.

“We have a lot of things in play that makes me sad that I won’t see them through to the other side,” she said. “The nature of this work though, is ongoing so there isn’t a defined beginning and end. We’ve done some pretty powerful equity work ... We knew that we had a huge wealth gap in this area and there’s nothing like a pandemic to make it more obvious, so we put a lot of programs in place to really help mitigate that and help the students along so I’d really like to see the results of that. I’ll just be watching from a different place.”

“Equity has been her life’s work,” Webster said, “and Southern Maryland has benefited greatly because of it.”

During Murphy’s tenure, CSM launched the Velocity Center in Charles County. She also helped oversee the development and current construction of CSM’s Center for Health Sciences in Hughesville, and was instrumental in establishing the Senator Thomas V. ‘Mike’ Miller Jr. Center for Leadership at the Prince Frederick campus.

“When I first came here I was told by somebody that this college was a sleeping giant, and I think that’s absolutely true,” Murphy said. “People have done extraordinary work and we’ve been recognized for the work the college has done. I’m very proud of that.”

CSM’s Board of Trustees has selected RH Perry and Associates to coordinate a national search for a new president, who will begin their tenure Jan. 1, 2023.

