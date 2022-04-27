ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

SC Senate approves $12.4B spending plan with no money for I-73

By Joseph Bustos, J. Dale Shoemaker
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozXvS_0fM8YqeH00

For years, South Carolina lawmakers have been itching to deliver on a major highway project that would finally connect a local Horry County highway to Interstate 95, giving Myrtle Beach its first-ever interstate access.

But on Wednesday that $300 million ask for Interstate 73 slowed the South Carolina Senate’s budget debate. Ultimately no money was allocated for the project by senators before giving preliminary approval on the $12.4 billion spending plan.

A formal roll call vote on the spending plan ended Thursday with no money for I-73.

That means supporters of the highway project are out of luck to win funding from the state legislature this year.

Senators representing Horry County wanted to use money planned for a tax rebate to pay for construction of I-73 along with other road projects around the state. The budget, which is built around a $1 billion tax rebate, leaves lawmakers fighting over less money for local projects, especially when it comes to this big-ticket request.

However proposed amendments to pay for I-73 construction have not been successful, even though senators pushing the highway say it would benefit the entire state.

I-73 — an interstate that would connect S.C. 22 near Conway to I-95 near Latta — has been in the works for 40 years. Originally planned as an economic booster for depressed towns and cities from Michigan to Myrtle Beach, Horry County leaders latched onto the plan in recent decades as both a way to diversify the Grand Strand’s tourism-based economy and an evacuation route in the event of hurricanes.

Boosters argue that building I-73 will bring thousands of jobs and new corporations to its corridor and allow Dillon County to fully utilize its inland port, a highway-based shipping and logistics hub.

But the project can’t happen without significant state dollars. Supporters also hope that state funding will lure additional dollars from the federal government.

In March, state senators unanimously approved a $1 billion tax rebate about three weeks after it was introduced. It promised to send between $100 to $700 back to every income tax filer depending how much they paid income taxes. The rebate was paired with a $1 billion tax cut.

The tax cut and rebate was pushed by state Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, who is in the first year as Finance Committee chairman and led the writing of a $12.4 billion spending plan.

The House has passed its own tax cut, which reduces income tax revenue by $600 million next fiscal year. The tax cut would eventually increase to $1 billion in subsequent years based on how well the economy performs. The House plan does not include a rebate.

The rebate ultimately left less money for earmarks and other member initiatives, like I-73.

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, said Wednesday the rebate vote was a misstep.

“I felt at the time, this was a mistake,” Hembree said. “I knew better.”

In a 25-minute speech, Hembree explained that he voted for the rebate because he wanted to preserve his friendship with Peeler and didn’t want to anger him by voting against the rebate only to turn around and ask for state dollars to support the construction of I-73.

Hembree said the most recent rebate in 2019 where each tax filer received a $50 rebate was mocked when it was sent out.

“You know what came at the end of the day, we got made fun of. That’s what happened,” Hembree said.

Hembree said the money for the $1 billion rebate could be better used on pension reform, fixing infrastructure around the state and addressing issues created by Act 388. The 2006 law keeps owner occupied homes from paying for public school operating expenses in exchange for raising the state sales tax by 1 cent to reimburse school districts. But it has led to higher property taxes on commercial properties.

Peeler, who pushed for the tax rebate said building I-73 would take money away from existing highways in the state.

“First of all, my constituents in District 14, they heard you’re going to shift the attention from Interstate 85 that desperately needs attention, continues to need attention, (and) going to shift that to the brand new I-73,” Peeler said.

He added addressing Act 388 could affect how much people pay in property taxes.

Gov. Henry McMaster last year pledged $300 million to kickstart I-73’s construction and has thrown his support behind the project. That money, if allocated, would build the first interchange and six miles of I-73 off of I-95.

Hembree, along with Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, and Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown, took turns introducing various amendments to fund I-73 on Wednesday, arguing the road would boost the state’s “golden goose” tourism industry, bring new jobs and provide an evacuation route during major storms.

U.S. 501, the primary artery in and out of Myrtle Beach, nearly became impassable in 2018 due to flooding from Hurricane Florence.

During debate on Wednesday, amendments to secure money for I-73 included using the rebate money included using some of the money to pay for a $1,500 bonus for each state employee and using money to repair and upgrade schools in poor school districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32x1J9_0fM8YqeH00
State Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, speaks about adding money to construct Interstate 73 in the South Carolina budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Maayan Schechter/mschechter@thestate.com

Prior to Wednesday’s effort to secure I-73 funding, Hembree said doing so would be an uphill battle.

“A big ask like that, that’s exceptionally difficult (but) we’re at the place where we’re throwing Hail Marys and we’ll throw them as hard as we can,” he said last week.

I-73 not a priority for SC, some say

Despite the concerted effort by Horry County’s senators to include money for I-73 in the budget, some leaders argued that the project wasn’t a priority for the state given other road needs.

“The wish list up there is long and it’s just not enough money to fund all the interstate projects they have,” Horry County Council member Harold Worley, who served in the legislature in the 1990s, said. “They’re really reluctant to put that money toward a new interstate when they have potholes in the existing interstates so its a priority issue there.”

That was a sentiment echoed by state Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, who noted that “a whole lot of projects” missed out on funding in 2022.

But Worley speculated that if the legislature doesn’t step up with I-73 funding this year, local dollars could be at risk, too. Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have all pledged local hospitality tax dollars to I-73 if state and federal money becomes available. Worley said county council members may revoke their pledge if the legislature doesn’t act.

Some legislators on Wednesday supported several of the I-73 funding amendments because they would have included funding for road projects in their districts, too. But those plans, despite their broader appeal, didn’t pan out.

Other I-73 supporters, though, said they remained hopeful.

“My thoughts are that the governor pledged he would push for $300 million for I-73. Christy Hall, secretary of transportation, said that she would push for $300 million for I-73 and I take them at their word,” U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, said about the legislature’s debate over I-73 last week.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan endorsed the efforts of Horry County’s senators to fund I-73.

“The budget process is complex, fluid and far from complete,” she said. “We are immensely grateful for their determination and resolve.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Latta, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Stephen Goldfinch
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Legislature#Property Taxes#Sc Senate#Interstate 73
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
494
Followers
153
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy