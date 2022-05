LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire (4 pts) lead Worcestershire (2 pts) by 44 runs. Stuart Broad played for the first time since the final Ashes Test in Hobart in January ahead of his expected return to the England fold under new captain Ben Stokes but he was emphatically upstaged by team-mate Dane Paterson on the opening day of the County Championship match against Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.

