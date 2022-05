COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jordan Jackson, an Air Force graduate and team leader, is an NFL player. Jackson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Jackson had 15.5 sacks for his career, which ranks second in program history. Jackson radiated happiness while sitting down to talk The post Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints appeared first on KRDO.

