ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

BAMBI L. JOHNSON

Laclede Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBambi L. Johnson, 43, of Lebanon, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born March 6, 1979, in Lebanon, Mo. On May 19, 1999, she married Timothy Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Violet McGuire. Bambi graduated from Lebanon...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

FRANKLIN “FRANKIE’’ EVERETT THOMPSON

Franklin “Frankie’’ Everett Thompson, 20, of Eldridge, died Friday, April 22, 2022, near Eldridge. He was born March 10, 2002, in Blue Springs, Mo. to Curtis Thompson and Sharon Caskey. Frankie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Diane Miller and Joe Caskey; grandmother, Sandra Morton; grandfathers...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CONNER JOEL CRISPIN

Conner Joel Crispin, 12, of Falcon, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He is survived by his parents, Crystal Crispin and Cindy Dunkin of Falcon; three brothers, Caleb Crispin, Coda Crispin, and Colton Crispin; three sisters, Cheyanne Crispin of Falcon and Asha and Arianna Twitchell, both of Lebanon; grandparents, Terry and Raymond Eggleston of Falcon and Joe and Linda Harkness and Linda Overbay, all of Lebanon; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JOE KYLE MYERS

Joe Kyle Myers, 63, of Lebanon, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in his home. He was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Hutchinson, Kan. to Bill and Delores Bell Myers. On Dec. 27, 2010, he married Pamela Martz. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; a brother, Lloyd...
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Lebanon, MO
Obituaries
City
Ozark, MO
Laclede Record

JEREMIAH SALZMAN

Jeremiah Salzman, 38, of Tulsa, Okla., formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in Freeman Hospital in Joplin. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Jeremiah was born and raised in Joliet, Ill., and then moved with his family to Richland when he was a...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon gets road victory at Jefferson City

The Lebanon baseball team got a 6-2 win on the road at Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon behind a complete-game performance from junior Keaton Mizer. Mizer went all seven innings, threw 103 pitches, gave up just four hits, and struck out five batters. “Keaton settled in nicely,” head coach Dustin Young said about his performance. “He was around the zone early, but he settled in during innings 3-7. He is an off-speed guy who throws hitters off. He missed barrels most of the day, but when they had loud contact, it was stuff we could handle.” Lebanon (7-10 overall) got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Justin Dameron, a sacrifice fly from senior Ian Carr, and scored on a Jays’ error to plate three runs. Jefferson City (6-18 overall) battled back in the second inning on an RBI double to get two runs back, but Mizer settled in nicely and didn’t give up another run. In the fifth inning, senior Brendan Black roped an RBI double into the gap to take a 5-2 lead, and Carr drove in another runner in the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 6-2. The ‘Jackets produced eight hits throughout the game and left six runners on base. “Our at-bats were good, and we had a lot of barrels on baseballs,” said Young. “It might not show up in the box score, but we have a lot of guys who are having good at-bats, and it was one of the better all-around games we have played this year, in my opinion. “We went to the football field and took a lot of ground balls on the turf and fly balls. We hit the cages hard and got back to fundamentals. The sky isn’t falling by any means. We are 7-10, but the sky isn’t falling. We are a dangerous team when we have pitching and defense mixed in with our offense.” Lebanon was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday afternoon and will play at home against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Oley Scott Field.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Axe attack, a new axe throwing business, has opened in Downtown Lebanon

Those that think Lebanon does not have enjoyable recreational activities to offer will have to axe that idea if they enter Axe Attack located in Lebanon's Downtown at 119 West Commercial Street. After 25 years as a pastor, owner Jeff Hinson came to a career crossroads and began looking for something new to entertain Lebanon area residents. "I was kind of changing careers, and I thought we needed something in Lebanon that'd be fun, for families especially. Axe throwing is starting to be very popular all around, so I just thought it would be a great place for families to come," Hinson said. He said he has a coaching background, and this gives him a chance to coach something new. "I've coached a ton and tons of sports, and so this is just right up my alley. We actually coach everybody to throw. You go to a lot of places, they don't coach, and we're part of the World Axe Throwing League, which you see on ESPN. We're certified by them," Hinson said. Hinson, 47, moved to Lebanon from Phoenix, Ariz. He grew up in Tulsa, OK. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Rogers named head wrestling coach at Lebanon

A familiar face will take over as the next Lebanon wrestling coach. Nathaniel Rogers, a 2007 Lebanon High School graduate, was hired as the new wrestling coach by the Lebanon R-3 School Board on Tuesday night. Rogers ran track at Southwest Baptist University in college, but wrestling has always been a true passion and joy for the former 116-match winner and state wrestling qualifier in 2007 at 135-pounds. “I started coaching wrestling first for Kids Across American, then for the YMCA in Bolivar,” Rogers said of his journey. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Lebanon High School#Colonial Chapel#P O Box
Laclede Record

LEVI HINTON MILLER III

Levi Hinton Miller III, 67, of Phillipsburg, died Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born May 5, 1954, in Spokane, Wash. to Levi Hinton Miller Jr. and Edith DeHaan Miller. Levi was raised in various locations while his father was serving in the military. They discovered Missouri while driving a motor home through the countryside in 1991. He made his home in Laclede County and attended Drury University, completing his studies in 2012. He taught science and math for a number of years. He also had worked at Lowe’s and created several library boxes around Lebanon.
PHILLIPSBURG, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy