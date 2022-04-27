ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Caesars planning Buffalo expansion; 11 more locations soon to come

 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Little Caesars is planning to bring at least 11 new stores to the Buffalo region. The company, which has four franchise sites operating in Buffalo...

Power 93.7 WBLK

National Pizza Chain Looking To Open 11 New Locations In Buffalo

Even though New York is the pizza capital of the world, I still enjoy some of the national chains. One that is probably my number 2 favorite from the franchise pizza spots is Little Caesars. I usually get the veggie pizza and I do love their cheesy Crazy bread. If you are a fan of Little Caesars, then you'll be happy to hear that they plan on expanding in Buffalo. Not only are they looking to open new locations, but they are also looking for investors. So if you are a 'superfan,' (and super rich) you could become an owner-operator!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Closing a Location

One of the things that sets Buffalo apart from most places is the quality of local food. We take pride in our local food options. It isn’t just wings and pizza, but upscale restaurants as well. Western New York also has many local restaurants with more than one location.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo, Southern Erie County Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Warmer temperatures are on the way, but temperatures will still dip down overnight. A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday night. The following shelters will be open overnight:. Holy Cross is located at 412...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Komodo Dragon Was On The Loose + Missing in Buffalo, New York

There was legit a 4 and a half foot monitor lizard, the same family as the Komodo Dragon, walking around Western New York!. There was a guy who was moving out of his apartment in the Village of Attica and somehow his pet monitor lizard got out. The lizard was a 4 and a half, monitor lizard that got out and started wandering around town last summer.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snow Is Over When This Happens In Western New York

It was nice while it lasted. The sun was shining in Buffalo and it almost felt like we were given a bit of an early summer this past weekend. However, Mother Nature had something different in mind, and I think we all noticed that when our cars were covered with snow Wednesday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Opening date set for Queen City Super Flea

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mark your calendars, the new Queen City Super Flea is coming to Buffalo's Outer Harbor this summer. Last month the popular Buffalo vintage store Queen City Vintage announced that it would be bringing back the classic Super Flea with a twist. The Super Flea, formerly located on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, closed about eight years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Elon Musk Really Purchasing Lockport, NY?

Elon Musk is trending in Western New York, but it isn’t for his recent business acquisition. Within the last week, Twitter has become a privately owned company after the social media platform agreed to a business deal with Elon Musk. Musk placed a bid of $44 billion for the...
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

26 shirts celebrates major milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, 26 Shirts celebrated a major milestone. The business hosted a completion party at Hydraulic Hearth to celebrate 10 volumes of tees, raising a whopping $1.4 million in sales. Since 2013 every shirt sold has helped families and charitable foundations in need across Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Work continues in effort to save The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More work is underway to save The Sullivans. It has been more than two weeks since the historic ship started taking on water. Since then, crews at the Buffalo Naval Park have been doing everything they can to secure it. 2 On Your Side spotted crews...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Resurgence Brewing beer sales to help Dion's Dreamers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Company has another beer you will want to try out. They posted a picture of this beer on their Facebook page on Thursday called "Shnow Berry." They said it's draft day, and you already "shnow" what that means. Resurgence Brewery has release their shnowberry...
BUFFALO, NY
WOKV

Amazon closing 6 Whole Foods stores in 4 states

SEATTLE — Amazon.com Inc. confirmed Friday that it will close six Whole Foods Market locations across four states. “As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a prepared statement, obtained by AL.com.
SEATTLE, WA
Fast Company

Buffalo wants to become a climate haven. Is that even possible?

It’s not possible to move to escape climate change. But some places have more challenges than others—like the suburbs of Boulder, Colorado, where a rare winter fire destroyed hundreds of homes in December and a second fire nearby forced more evacuations in March. At some point, after repeated fires or floods or extreme heat waves, more people are likely to try to relocate, and though no city is immune from climate impacts, some will be hit less hard. Will those so-called climate havens be ready for climate migrants?
BUFFALO, NY
