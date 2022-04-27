Little Caesars planning Buffalo expansion; 11 more locations soon to come

Even though New York is the pizza capital of the world, I still enjoy some of the national chains. One that is probably my number 2 favorite from the franchise pizza spots is Little Caesars. I usually get the veggie pizza and I do love their cheesy Crazy bread. If you are a fan of Little Caesars, then you'll be happy to hear that they plan on expanding in Buffalo. Not only are they looking to open new locations, but they are also looking for investors. So if you are a 'superfan,' (and super rich) you could become an owner-operator!

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO