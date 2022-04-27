Little Caesars planning Buffalo expansion; 11 more locations soon to come

It’s not possible to move to escape climate change. But some places have more challenges than others—like the suburbs of Boulder, Colorado, where a rare winter fire destroyed hundreds of homes in December and a second fire nearby forced more evacuations in March. At some point, after repeated fires or floods or extreme heat waves, more people are likely to try to relocate, and though no city is immune from climate impacts, some will be hit less hard. Will those so-called climate havens be ready for climate migrants?
