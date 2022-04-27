ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find out how healthy your county is

By Gretchen Teske
Cover picture for the articleILLINOIS (WMBD) — A list ranking the health status of each of Illinois’ 102...

Central Illinois’ healthiest counties

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — How healthy is the county you live in? There’s a new list ranking the healthiness of Illinois counties and DuPage County in the Chicagoland area tops the list. Here in central Illinois, Woodford county is number nine on the list Tazewell county is 14th and...
Illinois law raises minimum wage for teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a series of bills into law Wednesday to address a statewide educator shortage, including raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 a year. The law also increases funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%, and adds a $200 million investment in […]
Where is the cheapest gas in Central Illinois?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With gas prices as fluid as the weather, finding the best deal at the pump can be a hassle. WMBD is taking a look at local gas prices in Central Illinois to see what Wednesday’s best deal is. Using the GasBuddy price map, here is a collection of local gas prices.
Illinois urges backyard bird flu precautions

John Badman|The Telegraph A squirrel decided to join his friends this week at a feeder in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Alton. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently asked state residents to stop using their bird feeders and birdbaths until at least May 31. The effort is help to slow the spread of Avian Flu that has infected many differnt bird species, including bald eagles. Some 30 million cases have been found in 33 states and the flu can be spread to humans, poultry, cats and dogs, pigs, tigers, leopards, ferrets and rats. The squirrel is a close cousin to rats and mice though there have not been any publicised cases of the bird flu in squirrels yet. Avoid contact with bird feces, which is a common method of spread. DNR officials also recommend washing your feeders with a diluted concentration of bleach water to disinfect them. (John Badman)
Meta is expanding in DeKalb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A one billion dollar data center for one of the world’s largest companies will soon open in DeKalb. Formerly known as social media giant Facebook Inc., Meta is building something else giant. When complete, this 2.4 million square foot data center will support more than 200 operational jobs, and currently has more than 1200 people working on construction.
llinois homeowners in need can get up to $30K

ILLINOIS — The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is accepting applications for grants of up to $30,000 to eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments. The program is federally funded and there is no fee to apply. In order to qualify homeowners must: Have a household income less than 150% of the Area […]
CDC recommends masks in Lake County for high-risk people due to medium ‘community level’ COVID-19

The CDC is recommending masks for the elderly and the immunocompromised after Lake County was upgraded to “medium community level” of COVID-19 on Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Friday that 24,646 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths were reported since last Friday. As of Thursday night, 732 people were […]
