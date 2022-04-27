Cherry Creek Schools accused of being lax in dealing with sexual harassment

Firefighters host first-responder agencies to load lifelike 'patient' on helicopter Twice last month, Clackamas Fire hosted employees of Clackamas County Communications (CCOM/911) and Life Flight with the goal of cross-training and providing a hands-on perspective in an emergency situation. Demonstrations held at the Clackamas Fire Training Center on Southeast 130th Avenue allowed employees from each of the three organizations an opportunity to get first-hand experience for a particular type of call, in this case, a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. Demonstrations sought to increase perspective and communication with all three agencies during an emergency. In this motor vehicle accident scenario, members of CCOM were given the opportunity to don the proper safety gear and practice techniques for extricating a patient from a wrecked vehicle. After the "patient," a very lifelike dummy, was removed from the car, it was loaded onto one of Life Flight's helicopters, which had landed at the Clackamas Fire training grounds. During the events, members of CCOM, Life Flight and Clackamas Fire shared industry tools and protocols as well as answered questions each had regarding how to better communicate and serve one another in order to become more efficient during an emergency. {loadposition sub-article-01}

