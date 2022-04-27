ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Cherry Creek Schools accused of being lax in dealing with sexual harassment

By The Villager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 20, students at some of Cherry Creek School District’s (CCSD) middle and high schools staged a walkout to protest CCSD taking too long to produce results from a Title IX investigation into an incident that occurred in November 2021 at Grandview High School in Aurora. A 16-year-old female student...

