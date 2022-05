It appears new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, AKA The Men of the Year, are on the verge of splitting up. Soon after Sky defeated Sammy Guevera for the title on last night’s Dynamite, he was congratulated by his former tag team partner, Frankie Kazarian. Page was seemingly not impressed by the SCU reunion, as seen in his tweet below. Even Dan Lambert looked unamused at the sight of Sky and Kazarian greeting one another.

