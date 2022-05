The grand plateau — typically a multi-tiered affair teeming with halved lobsters and whole shrimp with beady black eyes — is an extravagant yet functional way to kick off a meal, a way to convey indulgence while also creating table space for other dishes down below. Things are different, however, at the Eastern Mediterranean Zou Zou’s, a Midtown West spot brought to us by the pleasantly gimmicky group behind Don Angie (famous for its mochi mozzarella) and Quality Italian (where cooks manufacture crisp pizza crusts out of ground chicken). The chefs here deck out their plateau not with shellfish, but with ramekins of apricot-topped ricotta, brown-buttered squash, and poop swirls of hummus. Zou Zou’s platter is the mezze version of a cake on a short pedestal, a way to make these dips and spreads feel opulent. It costs $35 and it is very nice to look at — and eat.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO