Real estate tax credit on the way for Lynchburg residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A green paper posted to the front of a Lynchburg home is one of many around the city. Structures like this are considered derelict. After wanting to do something for years about an issue that impacts hundreds of city houses, a change could finally happen soon.
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The big white sign on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk reads: “Do not buy that house before talking to me.” The sign points to a home that’s being worked on next door. 10 On Your Side was curious about what was behind that...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Virginia is home to plenty of beautiful things to see and do, but it's also home to some very good restaurants.
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Lottery board issued a facility operator’s license to Hard Rock Bristol Wednesday, paving the way for the business to become the commonwealth’s first casino. The board voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve the operating license for Hard Rock, following an extensive review...
ROANOKE, Va. – Four Virginia cities are among the top ten cleanest places to live in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. The annual air quality “report card” tracks exposure to unhealthy levels of smog, soot and short-term spikes in particle pollution, over a three-year period.
Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and quality of life in counties across the United States. Researchers factor in behaviors including smoking and excessive drinking but also include measures like violent crime rates and access to grocery stores to assess the overall health of a community.
A vote by the General Assembly Wednesday may significantly change how marijuana is criminalized and how the hemp industry operates. The General Assembly is back Wednesday for Veto day and one bill many have their eyes on is SB591.
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The Virginia State Senate blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendment to put all nine Loudoun County school board members on the ballot this November by a vote of 22-18 Wednesday night. This came just hours after the Virginia House of Delegates voted to approve Youngkin's...
The Virginia Lottery Board voted unanimously in approval of issuing the license for Virginia's first casino gaming business, and said Hard Rock Bristol is set to open its temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall in early July.
Decayed brown hemp plants packed into cardboard boxes sit unsold in a stuffy greenhouse at Garrett Farms in Roanoke County. “When it was not ungodly dry, that was about half a ton of hemp,” said Ian Hill, a third-generation farmer, pulling a crumbling handful from one of the boxes. “$20,000 worth of debt, sitting right here.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fuel mix-up at two Virginia Beach gas stations is causing problems for some drivers. People are now questioning how fuel delivery companies managed to swap diesel fuel for gasoline. Drivers said it happened at the BP gas station on Laskin Road and at Blackwater...
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A veterans’ group is raising concerns about a proposal that could bring major changes to the Salem VA Medical Center. Members of the United Black Veterans Society of Virginia gathered just outside the Medical Center grounds Thursday morning. They described their group as a humanitarian,...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor signed The Virginia Literacy Act into law on Thursday at the Library of Virginia in downtown Richmond. “For too long, we have condemned generations of children to a diminished future because we failed to teach them to read, to read. This law changes that,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.
If city council passes the proposal in May, the I-64 E ramp would be closed Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For the month of June, the access would be closed coming from Hampton University. For the month of July, access would be closed coming from Woodland.
RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs. “What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some...
UPDATE (7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27): Power has been restored for the area mentioned below. UPDATE (4:52 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27): Appalachian Power says that a broken wood structure and three broken cross arms on a 138 kV transmission line left four of the company’s distribution circuits out of service from the Flatwood […]
