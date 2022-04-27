ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Real estate tax credit on the way for Lynchburg residents

By Michael Alachnowicz
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg taxpayers will receive a real estate tax...

www.wdbj7.com

WDBJ7.com

City of Lynchburg works to address derelict homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A green paper posted to the front of a Lynchburg home is one of many around the city. Structures like this are considered derelict. After wanting to do something for years about an issue that impacts hundreds of city houses, a change could finally happen soon.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and quality of life in counties across the United States. Researchers factor in behaviors including smoking and excessive drinking but also include measures like violent crime rates and access to grocery stores to assess the overall health of a community.
PETERSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Veterans’ group raises concern about future of Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A veterans’ group is raising concerns about a proposal that could bring major changes to the Salem VA Medical Center. Members of the United Black Veterans Society of Virginia gathered just outside the Medical Center grounds Thursday morning. They described their group as a humanitarian,...
SALEM, VA
NBC12

Virginia governor signs Literacy Act into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor signed The Virginia Literacy Act into law on Thursday at the Library of Virginia in downtown Richmond. “For too long, we have condemned generations of children to a diminished future because we failed to teach them to read, to read. This law changes that,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Virginia schools look to fill over a thousand teacher vacancies

RICHMOND, Va. – Krysti Albus taught multiple subjects for 20 years and now teaches early childhood special education. She saw many colleagues leave the classroom in the middle of the year for better-paying corporate jobs. “What we have had to go through to have a net income of 30-some...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Power restored after loud ‘booms’ heard in Charleston

UPDATE (7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27): Power has been restored for the area mentioned below. UPDATE (4:52 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27): Appalachian Power says that a broken wood structure and three broken cross arms on a 138 kV transmission line left four of the company’s distribution circuits out of service from the Flatwood […]
CHARLESTON, WV

