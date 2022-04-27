Helen Mirren’s Outlook on Getting Older Has Us Looking Forward to the Years Ahead

Click here to read the full article.

Helen Mirren is 76 years old, but she’s here to tell everyone that aging is a privilege , so turn that negative mindset off when it comes to getting older. That’s how the stunning Oscar winner frames her outlook on aging , and it’s something we should all think about.

The first thing she wants everyone to understand is that “getting older, it happens,” so she advises in People ‘s 2022 Beautiful Issue that you should use this time “to continue working on yourself to a certain extent.” But here’s where The Duke star turns aging upside-down with a fresh new spin. “Other people call it growing older, but I call it growing up,” she explains. “And one of the advantages is that you literally get to be wiser . Life is a constant process of learning.”

It’s crazy to think that Mirren was shocked to receive the cover star honor on the magazine, saying, “I never considered myself ‘beautiful.’ And [at] my age! So I was amazed.” There’s no reason for her to question the honor, she’s been a Hollywood icon for decades. Who could forget that stunning paparazzi snapshot during her Italian vacation in 2008? (See photo HERE .) That red-and-white bikini showed off her shapely figure , and the swimwear line opportunities reportedly came pouring in because that’s how fabulous she looked (and she refused to cash in).

Now that we all know the secret to her aging philosophy, we should all adopt the same strategy because 76 years looks amazing on her. As Mirren enjoys each year of “growing up,” it’s clears she’s soaking up all of the wisdom that this season of life brings to her.

