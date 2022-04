The Boston College women’s lacrosse program did not break its NCAA title drought until it hitched its wagon to Charlotte North. But to North, the graduate student attacker might not have set an NCAA single-season record for goals, captured the Tewaaraton Award and emerged as an icon for the sport without the Eagles. “They make my job extremely easy — from the draw all the way to the offensive ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO