Ambrose, ND

Ambrose bracing for weeks without power

By Michael Anthony
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMBROSE, N.D. (KUMV) - Widespread power outages continue throughout most of Divide County as crews continue to clean up downed power lines. Some rural areas may be waiting much longer to get back on-line. Most of the residents in Divide County are hopefully going to see power soon, but...

www.kfyrtv.com

