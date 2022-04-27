ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Course information for Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend, runners will be taking to the streets for the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. That means there will be changes in traffic for drivers.

Race organizers provided information regarding the courses. They said all races will start and end on the University of Illinois campus.

It will start near the State Farm Center and run through all sides of the university’s campus as well as some neighborhoods in Champaign and Urbana. They will then finish at Memorial Stadium, according to the race website.

