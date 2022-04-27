ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

West Chester militia leader charged with pointing gun at police

By Craig Cheatham
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNJj7_0fM8SHq600

A militia leader from West Chester goes on trial May 23 in the U.S. District Court in Louisville for "assaulting" federal agents by allegedly pointing his rifle at them during protests in 2020 concerning the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

John Johnson, aka Grandmaster J, is the founder of the Not F****** Around Coalition (NFAC) , an all-Black militia based in Atlanta. He's also facing state wanton endangerment charges for the Sept. 4, 2020 incident.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In a December 2021 interview with AllHipHopTV , Johnson called the charges "bogus."

"You need a lot of resources to fight the U.S. government, especially when you know that you haven't done anything wrong," Johnson said.

WDRB-TV
John Johnson, founder and leader of the NFAC militia, speaks with reporters in Louisville on July 25, 2020

"It's certainly significant because it has the potential to put an end to this group," said Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism .

According to prosecutors, federal agents and local police were on the roof of a downtown Louisville building observing the demonstration when Johnson allegedly pointed his rifle at them.

"Johnson claimed, among other things, he had pointed his rifle with his light because he had heard there were people possibly kids with paintball guns on the roofs and they would fire paintball guns at you," according to an FBI affidavit.

The FBI affidavit shows federal agents began investigating Johnson's alleged verbal threats against law enforcement in May 2020.

Johnson's comments were included in a series of YouTube videos, according to the affidavit.

The NFAC gained widespread national attention July 4, 2020, when hundreds of heavily-armed militia coalition members marched at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia . Stone Mountain's rock face features a 90-foot high, 190-foot wide carving of three Confederate commanders.

On July 25, 2020, Johnson and armed members of the NFAC militia participated in their first demonstration in Louisville.

WDRB-TV
NFAC militia members march at a protest in Louisville on July 25, 2020

Johnson said they protested in Louisville because authorities had refused to release enough information about the police shooting of Breonna Taylor .

"Our mission has been said over and over again," Johnson told reporters that day. "We are here for the protection of Black people."

Prior to the July 25, 2020 protest, a Louisville police commander told Johnson that "police would be on roofs and to not point weapons at the roofs of building where police were stationed," according to the FBI affidavit.

Despite that warning, the FBI affidavit claims Johnson and an unidentified NFAC member appeared to point their guns at law enforcement anyway — including a police helicopter — during the demonstration.

Law enforcement's concerns about the group grew when an NFAC militia member accidentally fired his weapon in a group.

Johnson said the shooting occurred during a "safety check."

Louisville police said three NFAC members were injured, one seriously.

"They're going to be OK," Johnson told reporters after the incident.

He insisted, "my people performed professionally."

The recently unsealed search warrants in the federal criminal case show federal agents conducted surveillance of Johnson following the July 25, 2020 demonstration.

In one application for a warrant, federal investigators describe Johnson as the target of a "terrorism" investigation. He has not been charged with terrorism.

"It's an extremist group," Pitcavage said. "A Black nationalist extremist group."

The FBI also placed a tracking device on a rental vehicle Johnson was scheduled to pick up at CVG Airport prior to the Sept. 4, 2020 demonstration in Louisville. But Johnson never picked up the vehicle, so the tracking device wasn't used, according to federal court records.

Despite police warnings to not point guns at law enforcement, prosecutors said Johnson pointed his firearm at federal agents and local police officers during the Sept. 4, 2020 protest.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of both counts at his federal trial.

The I-Team reached out to Johnson for comment, but he did not respond to our requests.

Comments / 14

Shannon Smith
3d ago

explain this, white sheets and white hoods, the country throws a fit, what is the difference with this group. I'm not condoning either one, but there isn't a difference. so why tolerate this group.

Reply(5)
5
SNIFFERJOE
3d ago

Put his butt behind bars and make sure he’s never even allowed to look a a gun.

Reply
6
Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Louisville, KY
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTVQ

Ten-year old calls police on his mom

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County mother was arrested after her 10-year old son called police saying his mom was on drugs and he feared she would hurt him and his siblings, according to police. Investigators say when they arrived at the home on Monday, conditions in...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fbi Agents#Shooting#Militia#Police#District Court#Nfac#Wdrb#Center On Extremism
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WLWT 5

Dentist facing federal charges after agents raid office in Northern Kentucky

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A federal raid resulted in the arrest of a Northern Kentucky dentist on Monday. Federal agents showed up in force at the Tristate Dental Implant in the Buttermilk Crossing Shopping Center in Crescent Springs. Agents visited the office as part of their investigation into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Indiana town sued after rescinding police officer job, allegedly because of man’s HIV status

The town of Clarksville, Indiana, was hit with a federal lawsuit after prosecutors said a man lost a job offer as a police officer because of his HIV status. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, saying the town of roughly 22,300 violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it rescinded the man's offer. Discrimination against people with HIV became illegal in 2008 as part of an amendment to the ADA.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
Wave 3

Man believed involved in kidnapping leads police on multi-state pursuit

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police agencies from Kentucky and Indiana were involved in an early morning pursuit that went from one state into the other. According to Indiana State Police, around 1 a.m. were alerted that Kentucky State Police troopers were in pursuit of a Toyota passenger car involved in an armed kidnapping. The pursuit started at the 117 mile marker in Bullitt County and headed north on Interstate 65 before crossing into Clark County, Indiana.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy