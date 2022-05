HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. C. Charles “Pastor Chuck” Eckles, 87 of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters, Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, in his residence. Pastor Chuck would be the first to tell you to not believe a word of it, “for in the words of his mentor and Theologian D.L. Moody, he is more alive now than he has ever been!”

