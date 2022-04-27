ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

1 dead, 9 transported to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in Smyrna, TN

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFY0a_0fM8RjK700

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and multiple people are in the hospital following a crash in Rutherford County.

It happened at the intersection of US 41 and Jefferson Pike in Smyrna Tuesday night.

Once on the scene, first responders found two vehicles involved, each with five occupants.

Austin Peay State University hit by ransomware attack

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the nine other individuals were taken to local hospitals. Eight of those people remain hospitalized, while one person was treated and released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to call Detective Allan Nabours at (615) 267-5434.

Authorities say no additional information can be released at this time.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

The Smyrna Police Department and Smyrna Fire Department are also thanking bystanders who witnessed the crash, called 911 and assisted until first responders could arrive on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Woman died, child in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash in Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)

Woman died, child in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash in Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)Nationwide Report. A woman lost her life and a child received critical injuries after a suspected DUI crash Monday afternoon in Lebanon. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place in Lebanon. The early reports showed that a vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Greenwood [...]
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, TN
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Smyrna, TN
Accidents
Rutherford County, TN
Accidents
Smyrna, TN
Cars
County
Rutherford County, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Porcha Burts died, her 3 children hospitalized after a wreck on I-40 (Haywood County, TN)

27-year-old Porcha Burts died, her 3 children hospitalized after a wreck on I-40 (Haywood County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Porcha Burts, of Lemon Grove, California as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Friday night that also caused injuries to her three children. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place just before 9 p.m. Friday night near mile marker 61 in Haywood County [...]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Smyrna Fire Department
WSMV

2 dead in fiery crash on I-40 in Smith County

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Smith County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred on I-40 West at MM 254 before 9 a.m. Westbound traffic was being diverted at the Carthage/Gordonsville exit (Highway 25/Exit 258). The...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Freddie Smith as the man who lost his life while 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva as the man who suffered injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Ned Shelton Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Freddie Smith was heading north on Bell Road [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Two boating collisions on Tennessee lakes

(WDEF) – You can tell that boating season is ramping up in Tennessee by the TWRA incident reports. There have been two collisions since Saturday. Two personal watercraft hit each other Saturday evening on Norris Lake above Knoxville. One of the operators suffered a serious injury to his lower...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy