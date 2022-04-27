Ferris State women golfers earn bid to NCAA regionals

Hope Thebo (File photo)

BIG RAPIDS - For the first time in eight years, the Ferris State University women's golf team has earned a berth into the 2022 NCAA Division II East Regional Championships as the national organization unveiled its postseason qualifiers on Monday afternoon as selected by the national committee.

The Bulldogs are one of five squads from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to secure a postseason berth for the East Regional, which will take place May 2-4 at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo. The regional championships will be hosted by William Jewell College and the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Among the top players is Big Rapids native Hope Thebo.

Along with Ferris State, the qualifiers also included Grand Valley State, Northwood, Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State from the GLIAC.

This year's berth marks the Bulldogs' first team trip to the postseason since 2014 when FSU finished fourth overall in the regional championships. The Bulldogs previously made 13 consecutive NCAA appearances from 2002 to 2014.

A total of 15 teams were selected from the East Region from a total of six different conferences in addition to six individual competitors from non-advancing schools.

All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition with the top five teams from the East Region along with the top two individuals non on an advancing team moving on to the national championships set for May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga.

Overall, the Bulldogs have twice captured a regional championship in 2003-04 and 2006-07 while attaining runner-up honors four times (2004-05, 2005-06, 2007-08, 2008-09).

Last year, in 2021, FSU's Alayna Eldred competed as an individual in the NCAA East Regional held in Carmel, Ind., and placed 14th overall, narrowly missing advancing to the NCAA-II National Championships with the performance.

