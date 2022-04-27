ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

'Quiche Your Mother' for Mother's Day and help homebound seniors

By Tania Rogers
 3 days ago
Audrey Farrelly is whipping up her favorite quiche recipe. "Mother's Day has got to be one of the most special days ever," Farrelly said.

She's owner of Serenity Garden Teahouse in West Palm Beach says her restaurant is always busy on that special day.

"We get three or four generations on Mother's Day, you'll have the grandkids, the grandmother and the mothers. It's adorable," Farrelly said.

Along with running the restaurant, she's preparing to donate her time and the ingredients to make quiches for the 'Quiche Your Mother' campaign.

Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches will benefit.

Maura Nelson is Director of Events. "We recruited area chefs from local restaurants and country clubs. They have agreed to prepare and donate quiches and pies to our 'Quiche Your Mother" campaign," she said.

The public can buy a quiche for Mother's Day and pick it up from the Meals on Wheels kitchen on Friday, May 6.

Nelson said the money will be used to help homebound seniors, "We sell them online for $30 each. And that $30 from each item will supply a week of meals and wellness checks to one of our homebound seniors." The organization services more than 300 clients daily, that's why Audrey is willing to volunteer.

"The community has been so supportive of me and the tea house. And to have this opportunity to be able to give something back just means the world to me. I'm always here so my time is not always available so to be able to do this actually is a huge honor," said Nelson.

You can order online through May 2 at mowpbpie.org .

