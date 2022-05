One fortuitous CT Lottery player won nearly $1 million playing a popular scratch-off game sold at an area gas station, lotto officials announced. A Hartford County player from Newington - who chose not to disclose a name - is feeling lucky after cashing in a "200X" worth $825,000 that was sold at the Sunoco station on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Tuesday, April 26.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO