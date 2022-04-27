ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham DPW’s Urban Street Sweeting Program Returns May 2

By editor
 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Department of Public Works will resume its Urban Street Sweeping Program, starting with Area A, on Tuesday, May 2....

WCVB

This North End restaurant is not offering outdoor dining: Here’s why

BOSTON — A restaurant owner in Boston's North End neighborhood has decided not to offer outdoor dining this year while others are begrudgingly going through with outdoor dining. A number of North End restaurant owners expressed outrage over the $7,500 fee they are facing for offering outdoor dining, a...
BOSTON, MA
Mayor Sisitsky Submits Budget Weeks Early; Proposing $325 Million Budget For Fiscal Year 2023

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky submitted his budget to the City Council on April 15, almost 2 full weeks before the due date of May 1. “First, I am not cutting the School Committee budget. I am recommending to the City Council to approve the budget the School Committee voted and approved,” said Mayor Charlie Sisitsky.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water Main Break On Winter Street

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Water Division is tending to a water main break on Winter Street (between Long Avenue and Dr. Harvey Cushing Drive). The affected area includes Robert Road, Louis Road, and Eden Road. Residents/businesses located near the break will experience no water while repairs...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham’s Minuteman Statue Goes Into Storage

FRAMINGHAM – On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project. The statue is being stored by Framingham Parks & Recreation, according to Framingham Department of Public Works.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

East Boston Pier Being Redeveloped Into Waterfront Park That Protects Against Flooding

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of an eyesore along East Boston’s waterfront. There’s a pile of beat-up old lumber that juts out next to Piers Park. “That entire complex used to be a railyard where they would bring freight cars filled with grain and load them on steamer ships to send them across the ocean,” explained Nick Black, the managing director of the Trustees of Reservations Boston Waterfront initiative. The Trustees own and manage thousands of acres of open space across the state, including some of the most popular parks, forests, and beaches. Now the non-profit is hoping to turn that...
BOSTON, MA
Keep Natick Beautiful Cleanup Saturday

NATICK – Keep Natick Beautiful will hold a cleanup on Saturday, April 30. The clean up will take place at 150 West Central Street from 9 a.m. to noon. “This is Keep Natick Beautiful’s traditional spring clean-up of one of Natick’s worst litter hot spots. We will be removing trash and litter from the nearby roadway and ponds. Come work with us for 45 minutes, an hour, or all three hours—every effort will be appreciated,” said organizers.
NATICK, MA
WBUR

Boston Engagement Center temporarily closed after series of stabbings

Boston's Engagement Center in the area of the city known as "Mass. and Cass" will close for five days because of a series of recent violent incidents there. Atkinson Street will be closed to traffic through Monday. The Boston Public Health Commission opened the new Engagement Center in a building...
BOSTON, MA
The Enterprise

Can this busy — and dangerous — Brockton intersection be fixed? MassDOT has a solution

BROCKTON – The mix of people driving to work, bikers with no lanes to bike, pedestrians trying to find a safe space to cross the street, and the lack of space needed for an emergency vehicle to transport a patient or to reach one without creating a bottleneck in traffic – this is a normal busy day at the intersection of Cary, Lyman and Centre streets (also known as Route 123).  It's safe to say the intersection is extremely congested.  ...
BROCKTON, MA
