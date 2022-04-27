Framingham DPW’s Urban Street Sweeting Program Returns May 2

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of an eyesore along East Boston’s waterfront. There’s a pile of beat-up old lumber that juts out next to Piers Park. “That entire complex used to be a railyard where they would bring freight cars filled with grain and load them on steamer ships to send them across the ocean,” explained Nick Black, the managing director of the Trustees of Reservations Boston Waterfront initiative. The Trustees own and manage thousands of acres of open space across the state, including some of the most popular parks, forests, and beaches. Now the non-profit is hoping to turn that...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO